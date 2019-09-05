comscore Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared

The Lenovo K10 Note has been launched in India with triple rear cameras and 4,050mAh battery. Here is how it competes with the competition

  Published: September 5, 2019 5:29 PM IST
Lenovo has introduced three new smartphones in India today – Lenovo K10 NoteLenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note. The smartphones price in India starts at Rs 7,999. Coming to the K10 Note, Lenovo has packed a triple rear camera system and a massive 4,050mAh battery among other features. It will go heads on with the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. Here is a look at how the smartphones compete based on price, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The Lenovo K10 Note will be available in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The high-end 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 15,999. It will go on sale starting September 11.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 64GB variant cost Rs 14,999, while 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13,999 (4GB), and the price goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top (6GB) model. All the smartphones can be bought from Flipkart.

Lenovo K10 Note vs competition: Hardware

The Lenovo K10 Note, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 5 Pro feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Lenovo phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB /128GB storage.

The Realme device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. You get 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations.

Lenovo K10 Note vs competition: Cameras

With the Realme 5 Pro, you get four cameras on the rear side. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper.

In the camera department, the Lenovo K10 Note flaunts a triple rear camera setup with the highlight of 2x optical zoom in its price segment. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The budget Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 5 Pro Lenovo K10 Note
Price 13999 13999 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 12MP+8MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,035mAh 4050mAh

