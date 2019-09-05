Lenovo will be launching three new smartphones in India today at 12:00PM. The company has kept low-key in the last one year in the country. Their last major launch in India had come in October 2018. After that, we only saw one upgrade Lenovo K9 Note earlier this year in May.

Today, Lenovo will launch the K10 Note, Z6 Pro and A6 Note in India. You’ll be able to watch live stream of the event through Lenovo India YouTube channel. The event will kick off at 12:00PM IST. While the Lenovo Z6 Pro has already been introduced in China as the company’s flagship model, India will be the first country to get the all-new Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note. Both these phones are likely to take on smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme in the budget segment.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Specifications

To recall, Lenovo had launched the Z6 Pro in April in China. The smartphone features a premium design with glass back and 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the device comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a 12GB RAM variant offering 512GB storage. It is currently unclear which variants will be launched in India.

It features a quad-camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor. It is also comes with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery. Lenovo Z6 Pro supports 18W fast charging, runs Android Pie and will be offered in red, green colors.

Lenovo K10 Note: Specifications

As revealed by the Lenovo K10 Note Flipkart teaser page, the smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. Internally, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, but the RAM and storage configurations are unknown at this point.

In the camera department, the Lenovo K10 Note will come with a triple rear camera setup. It’ll feature a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary and a 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. It is touted to offer 2x optical zoom as well. Other specifications known at this point include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It’ll offer Dolby Audio and rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo A6 Note specifications

The Lenovo A6 Note Flipkart listing, on the other hand, revealed that the phone will offer slightly smaller 6.09-inch HD+ screen with waterdrop-style notch. It’ll feature MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC inside, but the RAM and storage configurations are unknown.

On the imaging front, the A6 Note will offer dual-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel. On the front there will be a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other known details include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging.