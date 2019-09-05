comscore Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched in India: Price, specifications, features, availability
News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched in India: Price, specifications, features, availability

News

Lenovo A6 Note is the most affordable smartphone out of three Lenovo smartphones launched today. It comes at a starting price of Rs 7,999. All these phones will be available through Flipkart with Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 bundled offer.

  • Published: September 5, 2019 12:58 PM IST
Lenovo_K10 Note_Z6 Pro_A6 Note

Lenovo has launched three new smartphones in India today, called the Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note. It is company’s biggest launch of the year in India for 2019. So far, we only saw one upgrade device, Lenovo K9 Note, earlier this year in May. Now with the all-new Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note in popular budget segment, Lenovo India will be taking on the offerings from Xiaomi and Realme in different price segments. Also, the Z6 Pro, which is a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855, the competition would be with mid-premium smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, and Asus. Here’s everything you need to know about the three new Lenovo smartphones.

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note: Price in India, Availability

The Lenovo K10 Note will be available in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The high-end 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 15,999. It will go on sale in limited quantity on Flipkart starting September 11.

On the other hand, Lenovo A6 Note is a more affordable offering from the company, that will directly take on the Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Realme 3i. The handset is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Black and Blue color options on Flipkart starting September 11.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Realme 5, HTC Wildfire X, LG W30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Realme 5, HTC Wildfire X, LG W30 and more

Coming to the flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro, the smartphone only comes in one variant in India with combination of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The device will be available for Rs 33,999. It will go on sale starting September 16. All three phones will be made available through Flipkart with bundled Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer.

Lenovo K10 Note: Specifications

The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Lenovo K10 Note

In the camera department, the Lenovo K10 Note flaunts a triple rear camera setup with the highlight of 2x optical zoom in its price segment. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other specifications include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It’ll also offer Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo A6 Note: Specifications

The Lenovo A6 Note is a budget smartphone from Lenovo India in the existing A series. The smartphone features slightly smaller 6.09-inch HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. It offers MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset inside, with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The dual-SIM smartphone also gets dedicated SIM slot for microSD card expansion.

Lenovo A6 Note

On the imaging front, the A6 Note packs a dual-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel. On the front, you get a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other details include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The device also runs Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo had launched the Z6 Pro in April in China. The same has now been launched in India. It features a premium design with glass back, and 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. Inside, it gets powered by high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Coldfront liquid cooling technology. Lenovo has only brought the 8GB RAM variant in India, which offers 128GB of storage.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019; Redmi K20, Vivo V15 Pro, Galaxy A70 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019; Redmi K20, Vivo V15 Pro, Galaxy A70 and more

The Lenovo Z6 PRo features a quad-camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor. It is also comes with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies and 4K videos. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery. Lenovo Z6 Pro supports 18W fast charging, runs Android Pie and will be offered in red, green colors.

Features Lenovo Z6 Pro
Price 33,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11
Display 6.39-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications
News
Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications
Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched

News

Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched

Most Popular

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications

Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched

Android 10: Samsung currently testing One UI 2 update for Note 10 and S10

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream
Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced

News

Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced
Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Deals

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders show total 7 cameras

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders show total 7 cameras

हिंदी समाचार

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन भारत में 13 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note और Z6 Pro भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की इंटरनेशल वेरिएंट और कीमत से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा

इस दिन होगी Realme 5 Pro की अगली फ्लैश सेल, पहली सेल में बिके 1.30 लाख स्मार्टफोन

आज भारत में लॉन्च होंगे Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro और Lenovo A6 Note स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट


News

Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications
News
Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications
Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability
Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched

News

Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched
Android 10: Samsung currently testing One UI 2 update for Note 10 and S10

News

Android 10: Samsung currently testing One UI 2 update for Note 10 and S10