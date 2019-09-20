comscore Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22: Full details
  • Published: September 20, 2019 10:23 AM IST
lenovo-k10-plus-india-launch-flipkart-price-specifications

After Lenovo K10 Note, the Chinese company is now launching the Lenovo K10 Plus in India. The smartphone will be an affordable variant of the K10 Note with triple-camera setup. As listed by the e-commerce website Flipkart, the Lenovo K10 Plus will launch in India on September 22. To recall, Lenovo launched three new smartphones – K10 Note, Z6 Pro, and A6 Note – in India last week only, and the K10 Plus launch seems like a soft launch.

The Lenovo K10 Plus landing page on Flipkart notes full specifications of the phone as well. The pricing will be revealed on September 22. It is likely to get available starting September 29, since it is listed under Big Billion Days sale specials. Here’s everything you need to know.

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched in India: Price, specifications, features, availability

Lenovo K10 Plus: Specifications and features

The Lenovo K10 Plus slightly smaller 6.22-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, instead of Snapdragon 710 SoC seen on K10 Note. The handset will be available in one variant with 4GB and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo K10 Note Review: Just another mid-range smartphone with triple cameras

In the camera department, the K10 Plus also flaunts a triple rear camera setup just like the K10 Note, but with one different lens. It includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front, you get the same 16-megapixel selfie camera as K10 Note. Other specifications include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It’ll also come with Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

