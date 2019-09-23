Lenovo has launched its latest smartphone in India, which is called Lenovo K10 Plus. It is yet another budget phone that offers a triple rear camera setup, and a big battery under the hood. The company is offering the handset in only two colors, including Black and Sprite. You also get the latest Android 9 Pie operating system, similar to most of the affordable phones. The K10 Plus competes with the likes of recently launched Realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S. Here’s how the device stacks up against the competition in the budget smartphone segment.

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, availability

The newly launched K10 Plus is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Realme 5 comes in three storage variants. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will cost you Rs 9,999. For the same price, you can buy the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration was launched with a price label of Rs 11,999. Excluding the K10 Plus, all the smartphones are available for purchase via Flipkart. The K10 Plus phone is scheduled to go on sale starting from September 30 at 12 noon as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale event.

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Screen Size

The K10 Plus offers a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 5 smartphone has the biggest display of the three devices. It comes with a massive 6.5-inch display, which supports 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 7S smartphone ships with a 6.3-inch display, but offers support for Full HD+ resolution.

K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Chipset, RAM, Storage

The Lenovo phone is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The Realme 5 is the first smartphone to use Snapdragon 665 mobile platform in India. It is fabricated using 11nm process and comes with Kryo 260 cores. The chipset is a marked improvement over the 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC seen on Redmi Note 7S. The Realme 5 is being offered with three different storage options, including 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The K10 Plus comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Redmi phone is available in 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations.

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Cameras

The company has added three cameras at the back of the K10 Plus. The setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The Realme 5 is the first smartphone with a quad-camera setup in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. There is a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and portrait. The Redmi Note 7S packs two cameras on the rear side. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, paired with 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Lenovo phone offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the Redmi Note 7S and Realme 5 feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Battery, OS, Connectivity

The Lenovo K10 Plus comes with a 4,050mAh battery out of the box. The Realme 5 ships with a whopping 5,000mAh battery, while Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. All the three smartphones ship with Android Pie OS. They also support connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS 4G LTE and more.

Features Realme 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 9999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

