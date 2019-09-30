Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Electronics giant and smartphone maker from China, Lenovo is set for the first sale for its budget smartphone, Lenovo K10 Plus. The company initially announced the device about a week back on September 22, 2019. As revealed, the smartphone will go on sale at 12 noon as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company has already revealed the pricing and specifications of the device at launch. According to previous reports, the device will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo K10 Plus Pricing and Specifications

The company has priced the device for just Rs 10,999 for the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. As part of the sale, Flipkart has also introduced a number of discounts along with the device. These include no-cost EMI offers, exchange offer, and a number of bank instant discount or cashback offers. Talking a look a the price, it is likely that the company will take on companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and more in the budget segment.

Lenovo K10 Plus sports a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution. The display comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the water-drop notch on the top. It also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The company has also added support for microSD card for expandable storage. Moving on, K10 Plus comes with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.

The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel sensor selfie camera. Rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For connectivity, buyers will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB, and 3.5mm audio socket. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device along with accelerometer and proximity sensors. Last but not least, Lenovo K10 Plus will also come with a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology support.