comscore Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo K10 Plus with 4,050mAh battery and Snapdragon 632 to go on sale today
News

Lenovo K10 Plus with 4,050mAh battery and Snapdragon 632 to go on sale today

News

As part of the Lenovo K10 Plus sale, Flipkart has also introduced a number of discounts along with the device. These include no-cost EMI offers, exchange offer, and a number of bank instant discount or cashback offers.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Lenovo K10 Plus

Electronics giant and smartphone maker from China, Lenovo is set for the first sale for its budget smartphone, Lenovo K10 Plus. The company initially announced the device about a week back on September 22, 2019. As revealed, the smartphone will go on sale at 12 noon as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company has already revealed the pricing and specifications of the device at launch. According to previous reports, the device will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo K10 Plus Pricing and Specifications

The company has priced the device for just Rs 10,999 for the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. As part of the sale, Flipkart has also introduced a number of discounts along with the device. These include no-cost EMI offers, exchange offer, and a number of bank instant discount or cashback offers. Talking a look a the price, it is likely that the company will take on companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and more in the budget segment.

Lenovo K10 Plus sports a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution. The display comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the water-drop notch on the top. It also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The company has also added support for microSD card for expandable storage. Moving on, K10 Plus comes with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Also Read

Top 10 smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel sensor selfie camera. Rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For connectivity, buyers will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB, and 3.5mm audio socket. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device along with accelerometer and proximity sensors. Last but not least, Lenovo K10 Plus will also come with a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
Deals
Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

How To

Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Review

Lenovo Smart Clock Review
How The Lenovo M90n Nano Made My Work 10x Times Easier & Faster

Brand Solution

How The Lenovo M90n Nano Made My Work 10x Times Easier & Faster
Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Is Coming Soon & Here’s How You Can Buy Your Dream Smartphone

Brand Solution

Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Is Coming Soon & Here’s How You Can Buy Your Dream Smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Plus स्मार्टफोन Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में 4,050mAh battery और Snapdragon 632 के साथ बिक्री के लिए आया

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दोपहर 2 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Billion Days : 4 अक्टूबर तक हर रोज सेल पर आएगा Realme XT स्मार्टफोन, जानें ऑफर्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Oppo Reno 2F की सेल भारत में 4 अक्टूबर से होगी शुरू

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
News
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know
Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

News

Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today
LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications