The Lenovo K-series smartphones were at a time customer favorites as they offered bang for the buck. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has resurrected the K-series with the launch of the K12 and K12 Pro and the two devices will be launched as the rebranded versions of the Moto G series.

The Lenovo K12 and the K12 Pro have been launched in the Chinese market with an aggressive price tag. Where the Lenovo K12 comes in at 799 yuan (roughly Rs 9,000), the Lenovo K12 Pro has been priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 11,200).

Both smartphones are being powered by an octa-core processor and come in single RAM and storage options.

Considering that the devices haven’t been confirmed for the Indian market we can be hopeful that they make it here. Meanwhile, both devices offer a good set of features.

Lenovo K12 specifications

The Lenovo K12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU.

On the rear, the K12 packs a dual-camera with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also offers an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

You only get a 64GB storage variant with the K12 but with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. You get a whopping 5,000mAh battery pack with the K12 but no mention of fast charge support.

Lenovo K12 Pro Specifications

The bigger K12 Pro sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20.5:9 screen ratio. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The phone weighs 221 grams all thanks to the massive 6,000mAh battery inside.

You get 64GB of onboard storage which can also be expanded.

In terms of optics, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie loves the K12 Pro offers a 16MP snapper on the front.