comscore Lenovo K12 & K12 Pro launced at competitive prices. | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo brings back K-series phones with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro
News

Lenovo brings back K-series phones with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

News

Lenovo has resurrected the K-series with the launch of two new smartphones in the budget category, the K12 and the K12 Pro.

  • Published: December 10, 2020 5:33 PM IST
Lenovo

The Lenovo K-series smartphones were at a time customer favorites as they offered bang for the buck. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has resurrected the K-series with the launch of the K12 and K12 Pro and the two devices will be launched as the rebranded versions of the Moto G series.

The Lenovo K12 and the K12 Pro have been launched in the Chinese market with an aggressive price tag. Where the Lenovo K12 comes in at 799 yuan (roughly Rs 9,000), the Lenovo K12 Pro has been priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 11,200).

Both smartphones are being powered by an octa-core processor and come in single RAM and storage options.

Considering that the devices haven’t been confirmed for the Indian market we can be hopeful that they make it here. Meanwhile, both devices offer a good set of features.

Lenovo K12 specifications

 

Lenovo K12 image

Image ctsy: Gizmochina

The Lenovo K12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU.

On the rear, the K12 packs a dual-camera with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also offers an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

You only get a 64GB storage variant with the K12 but with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. You get a whopping 5,000mAh battery pack with the K12 but no mention of fast charge support.

Lenovo K12 Pro Specifications

The bigger K12 Pro sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20.5:9 screen ratio. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The phone weighs 221 grams all thanks to the massive 6,000mAh battery inside.

Lenovo K12 Pro

Image Ctsy: Gizmochina

You get 64GB of onboard storage which can also be expanded.

In terms of optics, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie loves the K12 Pro offers a 16MP snapper on the front.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2020 5:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
News
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

News

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

How to reply to a group message privately on WhatsApp

How To

How to reply to a group message privately on WhatsApp

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

News

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

How To

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

News

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 30 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिल रहे संकेत

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, मिल रहे कई लाभ

Samsung ने 110 इंच स्क्रीन वाला MicroLED TV किया लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Redmi 9 Power स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy S21 को FCC पर किया गया स्पॉट, Snapdragon 888 5G प्रोसेसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
News
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

News

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro
Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

News

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon
Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

How To

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it
Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

News

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers