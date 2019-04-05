comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo K6 Enjoy with triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch display launched
News

Lenovo K6 Enjoy with triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch display launched

News

The latest Lenovo K6 Enjoy device packs a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 2:12 PM IST
Lenovo K6 Enjoy

Lenovo has launched a new K6 Enjoy smartphone in India, which falls in the company’s K6 series. The latest device will be available in blue and black color variants with a price tag of RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400). The K6 Enjoy is all set to go on its first flash sale on April 6 in the country. On the software side, the handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Lenovo’s custom skin on top.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy specifications, features

As for the specifications, the budget smartphone comes with a tall 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. The handset offers a waterdrop-style notch display design. Under the hood, the Lenovo K6 Enjoy comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset is aided by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

In the camera department, the budget device offers a triple rear camera setup and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup features a 12-megapixel regular sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. The handset is backed by a small 3,300mAh non-removable battery with support for 10W charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type C port. Besides, last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G7  smartphone in India alongside the Motorola One device. Both smartphones come in two color options, which is Clear White and Ceramic Black. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Motorola One is priced at Rs 13,999, while the Moto G7 was launched for Rs 16,999 for the same variant.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 2:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched
News
Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

Gaming

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Deals

HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

News

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched
Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Deals

Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

Gaming

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others
Lenovo Z6 Pro teaser hints at 100-megapixel images

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro teaser hints at 100-megapixel images
Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

हिंदी समाचार

1,500 रुपये तक सस्ते हुए Nokia के ये स्मार्टफोन, HDFC कार्ड से पाएं एक्सट्रा 15 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

Google Assistant की मदद से शॉपिंग कर पाएंगे यूजर्स, बोलना होगा - Hey Google, talk to Walmart

Samsung Galaxy A20 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Xiaomi यूजर्स आसानी से बेच पाएंगे अपना फोन , Cashify के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

News

Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy
News
Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy
Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

News

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019
Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India
Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem

News

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem