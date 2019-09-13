Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India: Everything you need to know

Lenovo has launched new audio products in India, which includes Airbuds, Bluetooth headsets and a Digital Voice Recorder, among others. Among the five audio devices that Lenovo has unveiled, the Airbuds HT10 TWS is the premier flagship product. Priced at Rs 3,999, the new Airbuds is powered by Qualcomm 3020 chip. It also offers support for aptX audio and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This dual microphone headset is IPX5 rated, and comes with a magnetic charging case. Lenovo claims that the Airbuds can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime.

The second Lenovo audio product is Sports BT Headset HE15 wireless earphones. The newly launched Bluetooth earphones come with a price label of Rs 1,999 in the country. This audio product can reportedly offer HD Sound with super-extra bass and 12 hours of playback time. The Sports BT Headset HE15 also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It is available in five colors – pink, bronze, white, black and blue.

The company’s portfolio also includes Bluetooth Headset HE16, which will cost you Rs 1,499. The company’s Metal Earbuds Wired Headset HF118 will cost you Rs 599. Lastly, the Lenovo Digital Voice Recorder B613 comes with a price label of Rs 3,699 in India. All the Lenovo products are available for purchase via online platforms and offline stores.

“Lenovo is constantly pushing the envelope in terms of innovation in technology, and these new products are no different. With a solid growth in phones in India, and content consumption on the go, headphones as a category have become crucial in the accessories segment. According to some reports, branded headphones form a Rs 1,000 crore industry, growing at 8-10% CAGR, which is what we aim to capture. We believe that smart headphones are the future of audio. We will continue to develop state-of-the-art technology to lead in this category,” said XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing’s authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India.