Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus 14,000mAh power bank launched

Chinese smartphone and PC maker, Lenovo, has launched a new power bank in China. A part of company’s ThinkPlus line-up, the power bank is designed to use with laptops and smartphones. It comes with a thinner form factor and faster-charging speeds. Here is all you need to know about the Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus power bank.

Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus power bank detailed

The new power bank from Lenovo is offered in bright red and black color options. There are two models – one with regular USB Type-C port, which is available for RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,050). The other one features Lenovo’s Slim Tip port, and it is available for RMB 399 (approximately Rs 4,050), GizmoChina reports. There is no word on India launch.

The Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus power bank can simultaneously charge two smartphones using USB Type-A port, and a USB Type-C laptop at combined maximum output of 50W. The power bank is compatible with USB PD 2.0, QC 2.0/3.0, and comes with input and output overvoltage, short circuit and high-temperature protection.

Lenovo K10 Plus recently launched in India

In case you missed, Lenovo K10 Plus budget smartphone was recently launched in India. The company has priced the device for just Rs 10,999 for the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It sports a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution.

The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel sensor selfie camera. Rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Last but not the least, the smartphone will also come with a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology support.