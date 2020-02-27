Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

Lenovo is expanding its audio product portfolio in India with the launch of four new devices. The company has announced four new products across different categories. There are two new true wireless earbuds, a headphone and a earphone available as part of this lineup. All of these audio devices are now available for purchase via Flipkart. They also feature EQ technology for improved audio performance. The products available as part of this range include – HT10 Pro, HT20, HE18 and HD116. Here is everything you need to know about these audio products from Lenovo.

Lenovo HT10 Pro

The new Lenovo HT10 Pro is a true wireless earbuds that comes with dual EQ Mode and supports extra bass mode. The mode is in addition to the standard mode. These headphones come with 48 hours of playing time and 200 hours of standby time. The battery life includes battery backup of charging case. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and have a range of 20 meters. The HT10 Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 and is available at discounted price of Rs 4,199 till today.

Lenovo HT20

Lenovo HT20 is another true wireless earbuds priced at Rs 3,799. These earbuds come with dual EQ mode and support extra bass mode as well. They also support standard mode and offer 25 hours of playing time. The battery life is including the backup offered by the charging case. These are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant.

Lenovo HE18 and HD116

The Lenovo HE18 earphones also come dual EQ mode and support extra bass mode. There is standard mode and 12 hours of playing time as well. The total standby time is rated at 240 hours. You can pair it with two devices at the same time and they are priced at Rs 1,999.

The Lenovo HD116 is a headset that comes with features like dual EQ mode, support for standard and extra bass mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and supports HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP profiles. They have 24 hours of playing time and 240 hours of standby time. It is priced at Rs 2,499.