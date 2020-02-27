comscore Lenovo launches four new audio products in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo launches four new audio products in India: Check price and features
News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India: Check price and features

News

Lenovo has launched two new true wireless earbuds, a headset and a earphone in the country. Check out the price and key features of these audio products.

  • Updated: February 27, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Lenovo-HT10-Pro-review-bgr-1

Lenovo is expanding its audio product portfolio in India with the launch of four new devices. The company has announced four new products across different categories. There are two new true wireless earbuds, a headphone and a earphone available as part of this lineup. All of these audio devices are now available for purchase via Flipkart. They also feature EQ technology for improved audio performance. The products available as part of this range include – HT10 Pro, HT20, HE18 and HD116. Here is everything you need to know about these audio products from Lenovo.

Related Stories


Lenovo HT10 Pro

The new Lenovo HT10 Pro is a true wireless earbuds that comes with dual EQ Mode and supports extra bass mode. The mode is in addition to the standard mode. These headphones come with 48 hours of playing time and 200 hours of standby time. The battery life includes battery backup of charging case. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and have a range of 20 meters. The HT10 Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 and is available at discounted price of Rs 4,199 till today.

Lenovo HT20

Lenovo HT20 is another true wireless earbuds priced at Rs 3,799. These earbuds come with dual EQ mode and support extra bass mode as well. They also support standard mode and offer 25 hours of playing time. The battery life is including the backup offered by the charging case. These are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant.

Lenovo HE18 and HD116

The Lenovo HE18 earphones also come dual EQ mode and support extra bass mode. There is standard mode and 12 hours of playing time as well. The total standby time is rated at 240 hours. You can pair it with two devices at the same time and they are priced at Rs 1,999.

Lenovo HT10 Pro review: A boon for bassheads and purists

Also Read

Lenovo HT10 Pro review: A boon for bassheads and purists

The Lenovo HD116 is a headset that comes with features like dual EQ mode, support for standard and extra bass mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and supports HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP profiles. They have 24 hours of playing time and 240 hours of standby time. It is priced at Rs 2,499.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 12:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2
Deals
OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2
Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review
Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

News

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350
Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India

News

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India

News

Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India

हिंदी समाचार

Skagen Falster 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 21,995 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

Lenovo Tab M10 अब Amazon India पर भी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

LG V60 ThinQ 5G स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल स्क्रीन के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
News
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones
Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch
Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

News

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched
Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

News

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook