comscore Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
News

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India

News

The newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations.

  • Updated: September 18, 2019 11:56 AM IST
Lenovo Thinkpad T490

Chinese tech company Lenovo has launched the new generation of Artificial Intelligence enabled ThinkPad and ThinkCentre PCs for enterprises in India. The newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations. Lenovo also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

“At Lenovo, we understand that today’s workforce is seeking devices that offer intuitive, secure features and a faster, higher performance to improve their workday. ThinkPad is here to help them accomplish their most important goals,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Lenovo ThinkCentre

Under solutions, Lenovo announced ThinkShield 2.0, a 360 degree security platform to secure devices through its life cycle. This means right from the manufacturing and supply chain. Thus ensuring that devices entering the enterprise segment are not infected or compromised before they are even turned on. ThinkPad PrivacyGuard is a software feature which protects the end users screen from prying eyes. The ThinkCentre M90n is designed for performance and portability. It is apparently the most compact commercial desktop series in the world.

The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano brings space-saving convenience and manageability. It fit almost anywhere – behind the monitor, under a table, or on a bookshelf. Lenovo said the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT has a broader thermal range. It can withstand higher vibrations and thermal environments like manufacturing.

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Lenovo ThinkPad

ThinkPad T490: Combined with the power of i7 8th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA graphics. And comes with rich audio and display features, and the laptop targets multitasking professionals.

The laptop is just 17.9mm thin and weights starting 1.46 kg. Lenovo ThinkPad T490 features Dolby Audio Premium, featuring two up-firing speakers. It also has dual far-field microphones for improved conferencing audio. Lenovo ThinkPad P43s is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations. It supports 100 per cent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 comes with Intel Xeon processors. It supports 4GB NVIDIA Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 11:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 18, 2019 11:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works
How To
Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works
Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

Realme XT first software update rolling out

News

Realme XT first software update rolling out

Flipkart and Amazon India festive sales violate FDI norms, says CAIT

News

Flipkart and Amazon India festive sales violate FDI norms, says CAIT

Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24

News

Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India

Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

Realme XT first software update rolling out

Flipkart and Amazon India festive sales violate FDI norms, says CAIT

Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India

News

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
Microsoft to launch 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October: Report

News

Microsoft to launch 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October: Report
Motorola Moto E6S launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Motorola Moto E6S launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream

News

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream
Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 32 MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ 24 सितंबर होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 और Mi 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन 5G सपोर्ट के साथ 24 सितंबर को होंगे लॉन्च

Mi Band 4 के भारत में लॉन्च के ठीक एक दिन बाद Xiaomi ने रोलआउट किया अपडेट

अगस्त महीने में 4G डानलोडिंग स्पीड के मामले जियो नंबर वन

Xiaomi कल लॉन्च करेगा Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, जानें क्या होगा खास


News

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
News
Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked render reveals color options ahead of September 19 launch
Realme XT first software update rolling out

News

Realme XT first software update rolling out
Flipkart and Amazon India festive sales violate FDI norms, says CAIT

News

Flipkart and Amazon India festive sales violate FDI norms, says CAIT
Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24

News

Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24