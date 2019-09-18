Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India

Chinese tech company Lenovo has launched the new generation of Artificial Intelligence enabled ThinkPad and ThinkCentre PCs for enterprises in India. The newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations. Lenovo also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

“At Lenovo, we understand that today’s workforce is seeking devices that offer intuitive, secure features and a faster, higher performance to improve their workday. ThinkPad is here to help them accomplish their most important goals,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Lenovo ThinkCentre

Under solutions, Lenovo announced ThinkShield 2.0, a 360 degree security platform to secure devices through its life cycle. This means right from the manufacturing and supply chain. Thus ensuring that devices entering the enterprise segment are not infected or compromised before they are even turned on. ThinkPad PrivacyGuard is a software feature which protects the end users screen from prying eyes. The ThinkCentre M90n is designed for performance and portability. It is apparently the most compact commercial desktop series in the world.

The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano brings space-saving convenience and manageability. It fit almost anywhere – behind the monitor, under a table, or on a bookshelf. Lenovo said the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT has a broader thermal range. It can withstand higher vibrations and thermal environments like manufacturing.

Lenovo ThinkPad

ThinkPad T490: Combined with the power of i7 8th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA graphics. And comes with rich audio and display features, and the laptop targets multitasking professionals.

The laptop is just 17.9mm thin and weights starting 1.46 kg. Lenovo ThinkPad T490 features Dolby Audio Premium, featuring two up-firing speakers. It also has dual far-field microphones for improved conferencing audio. Lenovo ThinkPad P43s is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations. It supports 100 per cent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 comes with Intel Xeon processors. It supports 4GB NVIDIA Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI.

With inputs from IANS