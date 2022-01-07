Lenovo has launched a new Smart Clock which comes with a wireless charging dock, speaker, and a new design. The product has been designed as a smart bedside product as a part of the smart home ecosystem. The latest version of the Smart Clock is a smart home product that the company claims will help with managing schedules, listening to music, controlling other smart devices, and more with the use of Google Assistant. Also Read - Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock is available in Heather Grey colour for Rs 6,999. It will go on sale on January 7. The device will available via Lenovo.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital. Later, it will also be available at Lenovo offline retail channels.

Features

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features a fabric cover and a 4-inch color touchscreen display. The display showcases time, weather, photos with a choice of customizable clock faces. Users can set up Google Photos albums through their phone and set them as clock faces. The Smart Clock allows users to give voice commands. Functionalities will include reminders & alarms, online queries, traffic status and more. It can also be used as a smart home hub to control other smart devices like TVs, ACs, lights etc.

The smart clock also comes with a wireless charging dock which can help with slow charging their devices at night. Lenovo claims, the device can charge up to two wireless devices. Furthermore, there is a built-in nightlight when docked.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “We strive to constantly innovate and introduce state-of-the-art smart home devices for consumers. Riding on the success of the first generation of the Smart Clock, we are happy to introduce the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a Wireless Charging Dock, updated design and more new features, making it a much-advanced device for the bedroom, to help kickstart your day or relax after a long day at work.”