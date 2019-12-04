Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India

Lenovo on Wednesday introduced smarter technology for a more connected home experience with an expanded range of smart devices powered by Google Assistant. These devices include the all-new 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Bulb and Lenovo Smart Camera. Earlier this year, Lenovo introduced the 10-inch Smart Display.

The latest Smart Display will be available on Lenovo.com, Flipkart and across Lenovo Exclusive stores and Croma stores. “As the leader in the Indian PC and tablet market, Lenovo is uniquely positioned to lead the growth of the smart device market by introducing new age devices and IoT products,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“Our strategic partnership with Google, allows us to develop user friendly technologies which can work seamlessly with your voice,” he added. With the new “always-on” display, users can control over 5,000 smart home devices from major brands, answer video calls from family, monitor the kids’ room, or check who’s at the door through any smart camera connected with the device – all without lifting a finger, Lenovo said.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers to buy in India

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo says that the Smart Display will be available for Rs 8,999 in India. It will be available for purchase on Lenovo official website as well as online partner Flipkart. In offline, consumers can buy it from Lenovo Exclusive stores and Croma stores across the country. But the company hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of ‘Lenovo Smart Camera’ and ‘Lenovo Smart Bulb’ for now. The price of Smart Bulb and Smart camera will be announced ‘soon’, noted company in its press statement.

Written with inputs from IANS