comscore Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with a 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC
News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with a 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

It also features the Smart Clock Essential, a handy alarm clock with built-in Google Assistant.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 8:27 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Lenovo has announced several new tablets, one of which is the Tab P11 Pro, which is its flagship variant. This new Tablet has a premium design, an OLED display, and even packs a great quality speaker. It is intended for light use of daily activities, especially entertainment. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Specifications

The device is equipped with an 11.5-inch narrow bezel OLED screen with 2K resolution and Dolby Vision support. It comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and is stretched with a 16:10 ratio. Lenovo has also included HDR 10 and Dolby Vision features. Also Read - Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India’s Executive Director

Moreover, the embedding of 4 JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos support further complements the usefulness of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for entertainment activities. The device is covered with Ultra-slim aluminum-alloy, which makes it lightweight and practical to carry anywhere. The Slate Gray and Platinum Gray color variants give a simple yet elegant impression. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today; check expected price, specifications

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is arguably sufficient to support productivity. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor, tagged with 4/6 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Users can also increase the maximum capacity up to 1TB with microSD.

Apple accidentally allowed popular malware to run on MacOS

Also Read

Apple accidentally allowed popular malware to run on MacOS

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs an 8600 mAh battery. Lenovo claims that it can last up to 15 hours, depending on the consumer. As for the photography side, this Tablet is supported by a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. For the front camera, the device has an 8-megapixel camera.

One of the interesting features of the device is Zero Touch Login. This feature allows users to unlock the Tablet without needing to touch it. When the user points the Tablet at their face, the device will immediately recognize and automatically open. In addition to easy accessibility, this feature can also more or less improve device security.

Lenovo Tab 11 Pro Price

Lenovo Tab 11 Pro comes with a number of accessories such as the Lenovo Folio Case, Lenovo Keyboard Pack P11 Pro, Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2, and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Regarding the price, Lenovo is selling the new Tablet for 699 Euros (around Rs. 61,100) and will be sold starting in November.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 8:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

How To

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced

Wearables

Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC
Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know

News

Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: All you need to know
Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India s Executive Director

News

Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India s Executive Director
Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के Mi Store की संख्या भारत में हुई 3 हजार

ZTE Axon 20 5G बना दुनिया का पहला अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vodafone Idea का बिजनेस में बने रहना क्यो Jio और Airtel कस्टमर्स के लिए है फायदे का सौदा?

Realme V3 5G फोन 4 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, कीमत लगभग 10 हजार रुपये

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench
News
Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC
Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers