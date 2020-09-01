Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

Lenovo has announced several new tablets, one of which is the Tab P11 Pro, which is its flagship variant. This new Tablet has a premium design, an OLED display, and even packs a great quality speaker. It is intended for light use of daily activities, especially entertainment. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 set to launch today in India: Here's what you need to know

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Specifications

The device is equipped with an 11.5-inch narrow bezel OLED screen with 2K resolution and Dolby Vision support. It comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and is stretched with a 16:10 ratio. Lenovo has also included HDR 10 and Dolby Vision features.

Moreover, the embedding of 4 JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos support further complements the usefulness of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for entertainment activities. The device is covered with Ultra-slim aluminum-alloy, which makes it lightweight and practical to carry anywhere. The Slate Gray and Platinum Gray color variants give a simple yet elegant impression.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is arguably sufficient to support productivity. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor, tagged with 4/6 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Users can also increase the maximum capacity up to 1TB with microSD.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs an 8600 mAh battery. Lenovo claims that it can last up to 15 hours, depending on the consumer. As for the photography side, this Tablet is supported by a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. For the front camera, the device has an 8-megapixel camera.

One of the interesting features of the device is Zero Touch Login. This feature allows users to unlock the Tablet without needing to touch it. When the user points the Tablet at their face, the device will immediately recognize and automatically open. In addition to easy accessibility, this feature can also more or less improve device security.

Lenovo Tab 11 Pro Price

Lenovo Tab 11 Pro comes with a number of accessories such as the Lenovo Folio Case, Lenovo Keyboard Pack P11 Pro, Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2, and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Regarding the price, Lenovo is selling the new Tablet for 699 Euros (around Rs. 61,100) and will be sold starting in November.