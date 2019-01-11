Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

Global shipments of traditional PCs, including desktop, notebooks, and workstations, fell by 3.7 percent in the last three months of the year 2018 when compared with a year earlier, according to a report by research firm IDC. The report highlights that the results for the Q4 of 2018 noted shipments of PCs just over 68.1 million devices.

The good thing is that the analysts have forecasted a decline of 4.7 percent and the results are slightly better. However, the results also “produced the largest year-on-year decline since the 3Q16 and capped the full year at a nearly flat rate of -0.4 percent,” Newsbytes reported.

The research firm highlights that the industry will continue to face challenges of processor supply into the first two quarters of 2019. In addition, the rising economic tensions between the US and China was also a concern. Furthermore, extra stocking of inventory during the Q3 2018 led to some sell-through challenges.

“The ongoing economic tensions between China and the United States continue to create a lot of uncertainty in the business environment in China. As demand for Chinese products in the US drops, this particularly impacts businesses of all sizes from the manufacturing sector in China, which, in turn, translates to a drop in IT purchases by these companies,” said Maciek Gornicki, research manager with IDC’s Asia-Pacific client devices group.

“As a result, the PC market in China is expected to suffer bigger declines throughout the year. And if the trade war escalates further, we should expect spillover of the impact to other countries, particularly due to the expected fluctuations of the exchange rates impacting businesses across the region.” Nonetheless, the PC market at least performed better than forecast, which is good.

To be specific, Lenovo managed to maintain its status as the top manufacturer in the personal PC arena, while HP fell by 3.2 percent worldwide. Dell reportedly seems to have performed well as its year-on-year growth among the top OEMs is at 1.6 percent for the quarter and ended 2018 progressing by 5.6 percent. Lastly, Apple retained the same fourth position with year-on-year growth of -3.8 percent, and Acer obtained the fifth position.