comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position
News

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

News

Apple retained the same fourth position with year-on-year growth of -3.8 percent.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 2:20 PM IST
Lenovo stock photo

Global shipments of traditional PCs, including desktop, notebooks, and workstations, fell by 3.7 percent in the last three months of the year 2018 when compared with a year earlier, according to a report by research firm IDC. The report highlights that the results for the Q4 of 2018 noted shipments of PCs just over 68.1 million devices.

The good thing is that the analysts have forecasted a decline of 4.7 percent and the results are slightly better. However, the results also “produced the largest year-on-year decline since the 3Q16 and capped the full year at a nearly flat rate of -0.4 percent,” Newsbytes reported.

The research firm highlights that the industry will continue to face challenges of processor supply into the first two quarters of 2019. In addition, the rising economic tensions between the US and China was also a concern. Furthermore, extra stocking of inventory during the Q3 2018 led to some sell-through challenges.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Impressions

“The ongoing economic tensions between China and the United States continue to create a lot of uncertainty in the business environment in China. As demand for Chinese products in the US drops, this particularly impacts businesses of all sizes from the manufacturing sector in China, which, in turn, translates to a drop in IT purchases by these companies,” said Maciek Gornicki, research manager with IDC’s Asia-Pacific client devices group.

“As a result, the PC market in China is expected to suffer bigger declines throughout the year. And if the trade war escalates further, we should expect spillover of the impact to other countries, particularly due to the expected fluctuations of the exchange rates impacting businesses across the region.” Nonetheless, the PC market at least performed better than forecast, which is good.

To be specific, Lenovo managed to maintain its status as the top manufacturer in the personal PC arena, while HP fell by 3.2 percent worldwide. Dell reportedly seems to have performed well as its year-on-year growth among the top OEMs is at 1.6 percent for the quarter and ended 2018 progressing by 5.6 percent. Lastly, Apple retained the same fourth position with year-on-year growth of -3.8 percent, and Acer obtained the fifth position.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on India support page ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel's lockscreen feature is coming to all Android phones this month
thumb-img
Gaming
Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

News

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report
Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

News

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

News

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature
Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

News

Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

हिंदी समाचार

ग्लोबल PC मार्केट में दर्ज की गई 3.7% की गिरावट, लेनोवो टॉप पर

नोकिया 6.2 की स्पेसिफिकेशन हुई लीक, पंच-होल कैमरा के साथ आ सकता है स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग ने Galaxy A9 और Galaxy A7 की कीमत 6 हजार रुपये तक घटाई, जानें नई कीमत

PUBG गेम खेलने से फिटनेस ट्रेनर का मानसिक संतुलना बिगड़ा, अस्पताल में भर्ती

कंफर्म: शाओमी जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगा रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो

News

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
News
Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

News

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report
Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

News

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

News

Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks

News

Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks