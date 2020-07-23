comscore Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched: Price, full specifications
Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs: Price, full specifications

The Lenovo Legion Duel price starts from RMB 3,499, which is around Rs 37,290 in India.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 10:58 AM IST
Lenovo Legion Duel

Yesterday, both Asus and Lenovo launched their latest gaming phones. While Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 3 in India, Lenovo took the wraps off its first Legion Duel gaming smartphone in China. The device comes with top-notch specs to offer a good gaming experience to users. The top features are a 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The Lenovo Legion Duel price starts from RMB 3,499, which is around Rs 37,290 in India. There is also a signature side-mounted pop-up camera. Interestingly, with this camera, gamers will be able to capture live commentary in landscape mode. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Major discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, gaming headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards

Lenovo Legion Duel: Price, sale details

The Lenovo Legion Duel gaming phone price starts from RMB 3,499, which is roughly Rs 37,290 in India. For the mentioned price, you get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company will also be selling the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at RMB 3,899 (approximately Rs 41,550). Buyers can also go for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version will cost RMB 4,199 (roughly Rs 44,750). The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration comes with a price tag of RMB 5,999 (approximately Rs 63,940). The Lenovo Legion Duel gaming phone will go on sale in China on August 5, and it is already available for pre-order in the country. The company hasn’t yet confirmed whether the device will also be launched in India. Also Read - Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Specifications, features

The Lenovo Legion Duel gaming phone ships with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It offers dual speakers and 240Hz touch sampling. The side-mounted 20-megapixel selfie camera is said to offer users an uninterrupted display experience. It has been added for recording commentary during gaming sessions. The smartphone also comes with a built-in fingerprint reader, pressure-sensitive side triggers, and 4 mics for optimal sound recording. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone revealed in an advertisement ahead of launch

Lenovo has announced that it’s already optimized the 144Hz display and shoulder triggers for 130+ games. The gaming device also comes with an advanced cooling system with two heat pipes as well as Lenovo’s U-Engine dual X-axis vibration motor. The company is promising over 100 types of long vibration patterns and 13 kinds of low-response ones.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 865+, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. At the back, the device features a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper. There is a total of 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The company claims that the charger can fully charge this device in just 30 minutes. The phone supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and two USB-C ports.

