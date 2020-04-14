comscore Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech
Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

The Lenovo Legion Gaming phone's 90W charger is expected to fully charge a device in just 20 minutes. Read on to know more about it.

  • Updated: April 14, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Lenovo gaming phone

Lenovo is soon expected to launch a Legion gaming phone, which will offer 90W fast charging support. This sounds crazy, right? The company has shared a teaser on Weibo, which confirms an ultra-fast 90W fast charge. Also, this will be the first device in the world to with such a powerful and staggering power supply. Rival brands like Xiaomi and Vivo are reportedly planning to offer 100W/120W charging support to users, which is huge. However, both the companies aren’t expected to launch the phones this year with the mentioned charging support.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed information on how much time the 90W fast charger will take to top up the phone. Oppo’s Reno Ace smartphone ships with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech and the brand claims that the tech can top up a phone (with 4,000mAh battery) from 0 to 100 percent in 30 minutes. The Lenovo Legion Gaming phone’s charger is expected to fully charge a device in just 20 minutes.

The company has also confirmed that its upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The same chipset is also powering the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphones. Ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the gaming phone will come with a ground-breaking cooling tech. All this suggests that Lenovo wants to give users a robust and smooth gaming experience.

Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Also Read

Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Lenovo Legion gaming phone could feature a 144 Hz display, similar to that of the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The company is said to add a big 5,050mAh battery inside the handset. The gaming phone is also reported to pack a triple rear camera setup. There could also be a USB-Type C port. The new gaming smartphone from Lenovo will compete with Black Shark, Nubia, iQoo, and Asus. The brand is yet to reveal the launch date of the Lenovo Legion phone.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 10:14 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 10:20 AM IST

