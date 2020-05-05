It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo is currently working on an upcoming gaming smartphone. The first promotional videos of the gaming smartphone under its in-house gaming brand Legion just surfaced online. These videos reveal some crucial details about the upcoming smartphone including the possible design and the specifications. It is worth noting that these promotional videos have not launched in an official capacity. As per past information, the device will feature Snapdragon 865 SoC along with two new features to fix gaming-related issues. These features will fix different surface temperatures on the right and left sides of the devices. Lenovo will also add a reduced charging speed mode during gaming. Let’s check out the newly leaked information regarding the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone here. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook listed for pre-order by Best Buy: Check price, availability

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone leaks; details

According to a report from XDA Developers, the gaming smartphone will feature a 90W wired-fast charging technology. It also hinted that Lenovo may launch more than one gaming smartphone in the market with 90W as the standard. The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display. The secondary port will allow users to charge the smartphone easily while playing games in the horizontal orientation. Lenovo may also launch the gaming smartphone in a bundle with a pair of game-pads, and wireless earbuds. The company is also expected to add a protective case in the bundle.

Taking a look at the promotional videos, it looks like Lenovo has opted for an interesting design on the smartphone. As part of the design, the rear panel will feature a unique design with the Legion branding and a "Y" shaped lighting pattern in the middle. Beyond this, we can also see a dual-camera setup towards the middle of the device. The camera setup also likely features a dual-LED flash unit right in the middle of the body.

Lenovo also revealed that its Legion gaming smartphone can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. The device will also likely feature a 5,000mAh battery with a SIM card tray towards the bottom. It is also likely that the upcoming device will kill the 3.5mm audio socket. We also see some 3D texture on the back along with smooth metal. Other video indicated that the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone comes with “uEngine” for better vibrations, “3D-cooling tower”, “dual heat pipe partitions”, and more. The smartphone does not come with a punch-hole camera. Instead, Lenovo has likely added a pop-up camera module on the right side of the smartphone.

Specifications

The device is also likely to feature an interesting display with a 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo has also likely opted for LPDDR 5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage protocol. Promo video also indicates that the device will come with the text “Stylish outside” and “Savage inside” on the back panel. The device will also market Android 10-based ZUI 12 as the “Legion OS” skin. Talking about the camera setup, the front features a 20-megapixel sensor, and the rear features a 64-megapixel primary camera. We will also get a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens.