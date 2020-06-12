comscore Lenovo Legion smartphone to launch in July, confirms brand | BGR India
Lenovo Legion smartphone to launch in July, confirms brand

The Lenovo Legion is expected to be a powerful phone packed with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and other high-end specifications to meet its gaming needs.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 7:36 PM IST
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone

Photo: GSMArena

Everyone was excited when Lenovo announced way back that the company was making a dedicated gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. Since then, we have been seeing leaks and rumors around the Lenovo Legion. Now the brand has finally confirmed that it would be launching the phone next month, that is July. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will be focused on the horizontal experience, reveals teaser

Lenovo made the announcement via a teaser poster that it posted on Chinese social media site Weibo.  The Lenovo Legion is expected to be a powerful phone packed with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and other high-end specifications to meet its gaming needs. It also encourages a horizontal experience outside of games since the phone has a couple of cameras pop out the side instead of the top. The interface too follows suite. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, and side pop-up camera, surfaces online

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Lenovo Legion: What we know so far

As per earlier reports by XDA, the gaming smartphone will feature a 90W wired-fast charging technology. The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display. Lenovo also revealed that its Legion gaming smartphone can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. The device will also likely feature a 5,000mAh battery with a SIM card tray towards the bottom. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

The secondary port will allow users to charge the smartphone easily while playing games in the horizontal orientation. Lenovo may also launch the gaming smartphone in a bundle with a pair of game-pads, and wireless earbuds. The company is also expected to add a protective case in the bundle.

It is also likely that the upcoming device will kill the 3.5mm audio socket. We also see some 3D texture on the back along with smooth metal. Other video indicated that the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone comes with “uEngine” for better vibrations, “3D-cooling tower”, “dual heat pipe partitions”, and more. The smartphone does not come with a punch-hole camera. Instead, Lenovo has likely added a pop-up camera module on the right side of the smartphone.

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, and side pop-up camera, surfaces online

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, and side pop-up camera, surfaces online

The device is also likely to feature an interesting display with a 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo has also likely opted for LPDDR 5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage protocol. Promo video also indicates that the device will come with the text “Stylish outside” and “Savage inside” on the back panel. The device will also market Android 10-based ZUI 12 as the “Legion OS” skin. Talking about the camera setup, the front features a 20-megapixel sensor, and the rear features a 64-megapixel primary camera. We will also get a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Story Timeline

