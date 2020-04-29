comscore Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched: Check price and other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched: Check price and other details
News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched: Check price and other details

News

The latest electric scooter from Lenovo is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,380 in India. It packs a 350W power, three gear levels, triple braking, and triple shock absorption systems. 

  • Updated: April 29, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Lenovo scooter

Lenovo has launched an M2 electric scooter in China. This electric scooter from Lenovo is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,380 in India. It features a minimalistic design and can run for up to 30 kilometers on a single charge, as per the brand. It weighs less than 15 kilograms, and it can support weight of about 120 kilograms. The electric scooter is built from an aluminum alloy structure, which the company is saying is IP54 protected.

The IP54 rating means that the product has dust and water protection. The newly launched Lenovo M2 electric scooter packs a 350W power, three gear levels, triple braking, and triple shock absorption systems. It also features an LED control panel, which displays the current speed, power, gear, and other details. It is equipped with lithium batteries and you will also be able to check the status of the battery via the WeChat app.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

It was first reported by Xiaomi Today website. Besides, Lenovo recently launched a new IdeaPad 5 laptop, which is the latest affordable device from the company. The brand will be selling the new Lenovo Ideapad in three colors, including Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, and Light Teal. The budget laptop comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series chip. It is backed by up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a price tag of $690, which is around Rs 52,550 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM model. In the UK, the device will cost £405 (roughly Rs 38,390).

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus dual-screen laptop to go on sale in China starting April 24

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus dual-screen laptop to go on sale in China starting April 24

The newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop features a 15-inch IPS, anti-glare display. The panel supports FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 300nits of brightness. The device also sports a webcam privacy shutter, which users will appreciate. There is a USB-Type C port, and an optional fingerprint sensor as well. The brand claims that that laptop will deliver up to 15 hours of battery life.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 5:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
Features
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

How To

Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications

News

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications
Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

News

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी जल्द ही भारत में अपना लैपटॉप लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched
d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

News

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company
MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone

News

MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone