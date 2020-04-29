Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched: Check price and other details

Lenovo has launched an M2 electric scooter in China. This electric scooter from Lenovo is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,380 in India. It features a minimalistic design and can run for up to 30 kilometers on a single charge, as per the brand. It weighs less than 15 kilograms, and it can support weight of about 120 kilograms. The electric scooter is built from an aluminum alloy structure, which the company is saying is IP54 protected.

The IP54 rating means that the product has dust and water protection. The newly launched Lenovo M2 electric scooter packs a 350W power, three gear levels, triple braking, and triple shock absorption systems. It also features an LED control panel, which displays the current speed, power, gear, and other details. It is equipped with lithium batteries and you will also be able to check the status of the battery via the WeChat app.

It was first reported by Xiaomi Today website. Besides, Lenovo recently launched a new IdeaPad 5 laptop, which is the latest affordable device from the company. The brand will be selling the new Lenovo Ideapad in three colors, including Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, and Light Teal. The budget laptop comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series chip. It is backed by up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a price tag of $690, which is around Rs 52,550 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM model. In the UK, the device will cost £405 (roughly Rs 38,390).

The newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop features a 15-inch IPS, anti-glare display. The panel supports FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 300nits of brightness. The device also sports a webcam privacy shutter, which users will appreciate. There is a USB-Type C port, and an optional fingerprint sensor as well. The brand claims that that laptop will deliver up to 15 hours of battery life.