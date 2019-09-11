Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Lenovo is preparing to launch two new audio products in the market. The company recently launched three new smartphones – Z6 Pro K10 Note and A6 Note – in India. Now, the company might be preparing to launch a number of audio products in the market as early as Thursday. Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, details and images of these upcoming audio products have leaked. It shows that Lenovo plans to launch a pair of Bluetooth headphones and a pair of wireless earbuds. Lenovo has already confirmed that it will launch its Carme smartwatch in India tomorrow.

If these leaks are anything to go by then we are looking at a number of products being launched by the company tomorrow. The Bluetooth headphone is reportedly called the Lenovo HE16 Wireless Sport Stereo Headphone. The earbuds are said to be called the Lenovo HT10 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The picture of Lenovo‘s truly wireless earbuds were tweeted by Sudhanshu Ambhore. 91mobiles further reported on the company’s plan to introduce new wireless devices in the market.

According to media report, the Lenovo HT16 Bluetooth headphone will have an around the neck design similar to OnePlus‘ offering. The earbuds will also have wings for a secure fit inside your ears. The image shows that there is an in-line remote and the box includes extra wings and ear tips. The wireless headphone is said to support extra bass and support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It is tipped to offer 6 hours of playback time. The report also teases second device named Lenovo HE15 with playback time of 12 hours.

Lenovo HT10 true wireless earbuds are said to come in black color with a case finished in similar design. The design seems similar to that of the Redmi AirDots and the case has four LED at the front to indicate the battery level. The box states that it will offer HD sound with super extra bass and connect via Bluetooth 5.0. The product uses a Qualcomm 3020 audio chip and includes support for aptX HD audio. These true wireless earbuds are tipped to offer up to 8 hours of battery life. It will support digital assistant including Siri on Apple iPhone.