Lenovo patents AirPods-like design for its TWS earbuds

Each of the earbuds seems to have the charging pin and mic at the bottom of the stem.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Lenovo has filed for patents for its truly wireless earbuds that replicate AirPods design. This has been given in this report, which also suggests the company could launch its product in the near future. The image suggests Lenovo is going for a flatter stem for the earbuds which makes it easy to grip for the user. Also Read - OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

Each of the earbuds seems to have the charging pin and mic at the bottom of the stem. And going by its size, it’s possible the device will support touch-based controls, instead of buttons. We can also see the image of the earbuds in the filing, and the charging box seems to be missing. This is likely to be included once the patent is filed. Also Read - Lenovo to simplify ThinkPad product names in 2020 lineup, offer AMD processors and expand X1 lineup

Lenovo budget TWS earbuds in India

The company has already launched a slew of affordable wireless earbuds in India. It has the HT10 Pro and HT20 series that offers decent sound output for the price. They also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat proof durability. The earbuds connect using Bluetooth 5.0 and remain paired for up to 20 meters range. These are priced at Rs 3,799 for the HT20 and Rs 4,499 for the HT10 Pro in the country. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, and side pop-up camera, surfaces online

Speaking of AirPods design, latest leaks suggest even the OnePlus will be using them for its own TSW earbuds. The company plans to launch its OnePlus TWS earbuds along with the rumored OnePlus Z smartphone. It has also been mentioned the upcoming earbuds will be likely call the, “OnePlus Buds”.

Leaks have also shown us the oval-shaped charging case with LED-indicator in the front. This will likely show the connectivity status and change color depending on the battery level . The default color of the indicator seems to be Green as per the illustration. These earbuds will also come with “L” and “R” markings towards the bottom of the stem

  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 5:34 PM IST

