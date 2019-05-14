Lenovo previews world's first foldable PC as part of ThinkPad X1 family

Samsung and Huawei have already shown the possibilities of using a phone as a tablet with their foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X respectively. Now, Lenovo is trying to bring that same idea to the computing segment. The Chinese company previewed the world’s first foldable PC as part of its ThinkPad X1 Family at its Accelerate conference yesterday. Lenovo says the new foldable device is not a phone, tablet or a familiar hybrid but instead, it is being called as a full-fledged laptop with a foldable screen.

Lenovo’s foldable laptop won’t be available for purchase until 2020, but the technology itself is so raw that the company is only targeting “highly mobile, tech-savvy professionals” in its first phase. It features a 13.3-inch foldable OLED display made by LG Display and has 2K resolution. Lenovo says the display can fold in half and reduce its width by 50 percent. In other, Lenovo’s foldable ThinkPad X1 laptop is a 13.3-inch laptop that won’t take the space of a 13-inch conventional laptop due to its foldable design.

While Lenovo is not sharing the full specifications of the device just yet, it is showing the functional design that will become commercially available next year. In fact, the device is in a prototype stage becomes evident by the fact that there is no camera installed just yet. Lenovo, however, is making some really smart decisions with the design. For an instance, one half of the device is bulkier than the other thanks to battery pack and this part acts as hinge to hold the device in place when held in half-fold position.

Lenovo is demonstrating how the bulkier part could act like keyboard while the other part acts as the display, giving a tablet-like experience. Lenovo confirms that it will use Intel processor and will run Windows but it is not clear whether Microsoft has optimized Windows 10 for such a form factor. The outer side of the device is wrapped in leather for a superior feel and has a loop at the top to place the stylus. While most of its functions sound like that of a tablet, it comes with an external mechanical keyboard with trackpad in the box for a full-fledged laptop experience.

Lenovo’s first foldable ThinkPad laptop can also connect with Lenovo ThinkPad docking stations and can be docked into your existing multi-monitor setup for immediate productivity. At Computex 2018, Asus showed Project Precog, its version of dual-screen computer and with the foldable PC, Lenovo is showing how laptops and computing is set to evolve and will follow the form factors of compact smartphones.