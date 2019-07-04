Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 1,499

Lenovo has launched a new fitness wearable in India, called Smart Band Cardio 2 (HX06H). This smart band comes with a price label of Rs 1,499 in the country. The newly launched smart band offers 24-hour continuous dynamic heart-rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery, and more. This Smart Band (HXO6H) will be available for purchase via Amazon India, starting July 4.

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 features a 0.87-inch OLED display. With this device, one will get information about a variety of physical activities including running, walking and cycling. Users can also check text messages and voice call notifications. The company says that the smart band’s Scientific Sleep Monitoring system can track a user’s state of sleep.

The smart band also has a Sedentary Remind mode. This mode will remind a user to get up and walk if they have been sitting for too long. In addition, there is a new step counting algorithm, which the company says can offer enhanced accuracy. The smart band features a 100mAh battery. Lenovo claims that it can deliver up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

As per the company, the Smart Band Cardio 2 can survive 50 meters under water. Moreover, one can even remove the strap of the band. There is also a built-in USB charging port. “The band comes with straps that are soft, skin-friendly wristband, and lightweight to travel with,” Lenovo said. The band is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android devices above 5.0. There is one Lenovo Life app too, which you can download. Using this app, one can check a detailed record of weight loss, fitness plan and diet record.

“Cardio 2 is the appropriate fitness partner for the new age, health-conscious millennial. The product will be a disrupter in its category as there is no competing product offering so many features at this price point. The new smart band comes with some top-of-the-line features, like the dynamic heart rate monitor, and a super battery life, that provide a never before comfort and ease to the user,” said Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited.