comscore Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 1,499
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 1,499
News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 1,499

News

Lenovo has launched its latest Smart Band Cardio 2 fitness wearable in India. The smart band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499. Read on to know everything about the fitness tracker.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 3:35 PM IST
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2

Lenovo has launched a new fitness wearable in India, called Smart Band Cardio 2 (HX06H). This smart band comes with a price label of Rs 1,499 in the country. The newly launched smart band offers 24-hour continuous dynamic heart-rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery, and more. This Smart Band (HXO6H) will be available for purchase via Amazon India, starting July 4.

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 features a 0.87-inch OLED display. With this device, one will get information about a variety of physical activities including running, walking and cycling. Users can also check text messages and voice call notifications. The company says that the smart band’s Scientific Sleep Monitoring system can track a user’s state of sleep.

Lenovo Z6 with Snapdragon 730 SoC, triple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Also Read

Lenovo Z6 with Snapdragon 730 SoC, triple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

The smart band also has a Sedentary Remind mode. This mode will remind a user to get up and walk if they have been sitting for too long. In addition, there is a new step counting algorithm, which the company says can offer enhanced accuracy. The smart band features a 100mAh battery. Lenovo claims that it can deliver up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

Watch: Android Q First Look

As per the company, the Smart Band Cardio 2 can survive 50 meters under water. Moreover, one can even remove the strap of the band. There is also a built-in USB charging port. “The band comes with straps that are soft, skin-friendly wristband, and lightweight to travel with,” Lenovo said. The band is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android devices above 5.0. There is one Lenovo Life app too, which you can download. Using this app, one can check a detailed record of weight loss, fitness plan and diet record.

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

“Cardio 2 is the appropriate fitness partner for the new age, health-conscious millennial. The product will be a disrupter in its category as there is no competing product offering so many features at this price point. The new smart band comes with some top-of-the-line features, like the dynamic heart rate monitor, and a super battery life, that provide a never before comfort and ease to the user,” said Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play
thumb-img
News
D2h HD RF Set-Top box now with one month Platinum HD Combo for Rs 1,799
thumb-img
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
thumb-img
News
Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared
Lenovo Z6 launched: Check price, features and specs

News

Lenovo Z6 launched: Check price, features and specs
LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

News

LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

हिंदी समाचार

Oraimo ने 1099 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 10000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

PUBG Lite Beta भारत में हुआ लाइव, ऐसे डाउनलोड कर खेलें

स्नेपड्रेगन 730 चिपसेट के साथ चीन में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन

Redmi 7A भारत में 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, मिल रही है 2 साल की वॉरंटी

Airtel Cashback Offer : Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस पर पोस्टपेड कस्टमर्स को मिल रहा है 1,000 रुपये कैशबैक

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared
Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

News

Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play

News

Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play