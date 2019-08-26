Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India

Chinese electronics giant Lenovo has just announced two new smart home products for the Indian market. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it has launched two products. The first one is the Lenovo Smart Clock and the second one is Lenovo Smart Display. Both the smart home devices will come with Google Assistant baked-in for all the “smart” features. Lenovo clarified that both the devices will be available on Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Lenovo stores “from early September 2019”.

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display details

The company has priced the Smart Clock at Rs 5,999 while the Smart Display amounts to Rs 14,999. Lenovo also added that interested buyers can register for the products with the help of “Notify-me” on Flipkart. This option will be available starting from August 28, 2019. Lenovo stated that users can control the Smart Clock with the help of their voice or touch. The smart device features a 4-inch IPS display. The company also claims that the Smart Clock will help users develop healthy sleep habits by reducing dependency on smartphones. The company also noted that the device features a 6W speaker for music, audiobooks, alarms, podcasts, and even the radio.

Lenovo India CEO and Managing Director Rahul Agarwal also issued a statement as part of the announcement. Agarwal added, “While the smart home concept is not very new, the ascent of AI-enabled technology is opening up new possibilities and leading to greater adoption of smart devices in households.” He went ahead to state, “At Lenovo, we are committed to bringing smarter technology for all and the launch of the smart home devices is another step in this direction. It’s a huge step forward for Lenovo in India as it marks our foray into the IoT and new-age devices.”

Lenovo Smart Display features a 10-inch screen along with touch screen and Google Assistant. The company went on to add that users can use this device to control a number of services including YouTube, Calendar, and more. Users can also use built-in Google assistant to do all the regular duties of the digital assistant.