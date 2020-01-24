comscore Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery, 10-inch panel launched in India: Price, features
News

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery, 10-inch panel launched in India: Price, features

News

The Lenovo Tab M10 tablet comes with a price label of Rs 13,990 in India. The latest Lenovo tablet is available for purchase via Flipkart.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 1:47 PM IST
Lenovo Tab M10 tablet

Lenovo has launched a new Tab M10 REL tablet in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. The latest Lenovo tablet is available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. There is also up to Rs 10,800 discount, which is available as part of an exchange offer.

Related Stories


Interested buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 1,166 per month. Lenovo is also giving 1-year warranty on its tablet. As for the specifications, the Lenovo Tab M10 REL tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD IPS LCD panel with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. Lenovo is selling the tablet in only 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The tablet ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box along with Micro USB port. Lenovo has added a 7,000mAh inside the Tab M10 REL tablet. As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The device supports Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band wireless connectivity. The device is only available in Slate Black color.

CES 2020: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 with Chrome OS launched

Also Read

CES 2020: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 with Chrome OS launched

Besides, earlier this month, Lenovo launched a number of new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. These new devices include a number of new laptops, smart displays, gaming monitors, peripherals, a foldable PC, and more. In the laptop segment, the company launched regular work laptops, personal laptops, and even gaming laptops. In addition to all this, the company also launched two new Chromebooks in the market. These devices include the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February
Wearables
Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

News

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

There's a new Tetris game on Android, iOS and it's not by EA

Gaming

There's a new Tetris game on Android, iOS and it's not by EA

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched

News

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched

Moto G7 Plus Android 10 stable update rolls out

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

News

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details
Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

News

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6
Lenovo Ego smartwatch with round dial available for Rs 1,999 in India: Check features

Wearables

Lenovo Ego smartwatch with round dial available for Rs 1,999 in India: Check features
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebooks launched

News

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebooks launched
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Streaming Score : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच पहला टी20 आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Tata Sky ने HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतों में कटौती की, जानें नए दाम

Huawei Band 4 फिटनेस बेंड भारत में 1,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Sony PlayStation 5 में हो सकता है वॉइस असिस्टेंट, गेमर्स की आवाज से कंट्रोल होगी डिवाइस

Oppo F15 Online Sale : आज से शुरू होगी Oppo F15 की सेल, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing
News
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing
Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

News

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched

News

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched
Moto G7 Plus Android 10 stable update rolls out

News

Moto G7 Plus Android 10 stable update rolls out
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally