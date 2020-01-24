Lenovo has launched a new Tab M10 REL tablet in India, and it comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. The latest Lenovo tablet is available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. There is also up to Rs 10,800 discount, which is available as part of an exchange offer.

Interested buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 1,166 per month. Lenovo is also giving 1-year warranty on its tablet. As for the specifications, the Lenovo Tab M10 REL tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD IPS LCD panel with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. Lenovo is selling the tablet in only 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

There is also an option to expand the internal storage. The tablet ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box along with Micro USB port. Lenovo has added a 7,000mAh inside the Tab M10 REL tablet. As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The device supports Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band wireless connectivity. The device is only available in Slate Black color.

Besides, earlier this month, Lenovo launched a number of new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. These new devices include a number of new laptops, smart displays, gaming monitors, peripherals, a foldable PC, and more. In the laptop segment, the company launched regular work laptops, personal laptops, and even gaming laptops. In addition to all this, the company also launched two new Chromebooks in the market. These devices include the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.