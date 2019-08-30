Lenovo Tab M8, Tab M7 launched ahead of IFA 2019

The IFA 2019 trade show kicks off on September 6, and ahead of the event, Lenovo has launched two new tablets in M-series. The Lenovo Tab M7 and Lenovo Tab M8 are the new Android tablets with built-in Kid’s Mode 3.0. The mode offers rich and customized content for children under 12 years of age.

“Kids who pick up the tablet will be switched directly to their kids’ account, which features a child-friendly interface with access to games, built-in applications, videos, audio and books that offer educational content in 44 languages,” said the company. Here is all you need to know about the Lenovo Tab M7 and Lenovo Tab M8.

Lenovo Tab M7 price, specifications and features

The Tab M7 is available in three colors – Iron Grey, Platinum Grey and Onyx Black. The Lenovo Tab M7 price starts at €99, which is approximately Rs 7,900. It will be going on sale starting in October 2019.

Coming to specifications, you get a 7-inch IPS display with 1024×600 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT8321 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz (Wi-Fi model). There is also an LTE model featuring MT8765B SoC. You get 1GB/2GB RAM options and 8GB / 16GB / 32GB storage options. A microSD card slot for further expansion up to 128GB is also present.

The Wi-Fi only model runs on Android Pie Go Edition, whereas the LTE model comes with Android 9 Pie. The tablet is equipped with 2-megapixel front and rear cameras. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, and front-facing speaker. Connectivity-wise, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi and LTE (optional) is also present. To keep things ticking, the tablet comes with a 3,450mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab M8 price, specifications and features

The Tab M8 will be offered in two models – one with HD display and other with FHD display. The HD display model will be available for €139, approximately Rs 11,050. Then there is the FHD model which will be available for €159 approximately Rs 12,650. Both will be available starting in October 2019.

Coming to specifications, the Lenovo Tab M8 features an 8-inch HD display 1280×720 pixels, or FHD display 1920×1200 pixels. At the heart of the tablet is a 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. You get 2GB RAM with 16GB storage or 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS, features a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera.

To keep things ticking, there is a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G (optional) and Wi-Fi.