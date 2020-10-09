Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console

It seems that Lenovo will soon expand its lineup of tablets, it can be seen after a device called Lenovo Tab P11 has just appeared on the Google Play Console. Not only does it reveal its existence, but the Google Play Console also gives us some of the main specifications that this tablet will bring. As quoted from GSMArena, Lenovo Tab P11 will be launched running Android 10 OS. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Also Read - Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with a 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC

The Google Play Console hasn’t completed the Lenovo Tab P11 list with pictures, so we don’t know what this tablet looks like. The screen size is still hidden too, but the listing reveals it will have a screen with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 pixels and a screen density of 240ppi. This Lenovo tablet will be powered by the SDM660 System on Chip (SoC), aka Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, accompanied by Adreno 512 as a graphics processor and 4GB of RAM. Also Read - Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India’s Executive Director

Unfortunately, that’s all we just found out about the Lenovo Tab P11. The rest of the specifications are still scarce. While the Google Play Console listing further adds that this tablet has a model number TB-J606F. Interestingly, the same model number has also been seen on Google Supported Devices. While it doesn’t help much, it’s a sign that the Lenovo Tab P11 is on its way to launch soon.

Lenovo P11 Tab Pro

As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab P11 will be a lightweight version of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro that the company released in August by packing an 11.5-inch OLED 2K panel that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro boasts a rear dual-camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera that comes with the ToF camera to unlock the device using Face ID. The Snapdragon 730G is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which is further powered by a massive 8,600 mAh battery.