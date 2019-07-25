Lenovo Tab V7 launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Lenovo today launched a new 6.9-inch tablet device in India, called the Lenovo Tab V7. The company is targeting this device for businesses as well as students and working professionals. The Tab V7 will also be available in a special variant with IRIS recognition technology for Government and Enterprises.

“The Lenovo Tab V7 is the result of our relentless effort of understanding what our consumer needs, decode their requirements and come up with technology that can meet their expectations. Tablet market is showing signs of recovery, driven by the potential demand from sectors like Government, education, banking and finance and as the market leader, we are well positioned to lead this growth,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Tab V7: Price in India, availability

The Tab V7 will be available in two variants in India and supports 4G VoLTE voice calling. The tablet variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be available for Rs 12,990. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 14,990.

The new Lenovo Tab V7 will be available on Flipkart starting August 1. Lenovo in a press statement noted that it will soon make the Tab V7 available on other channels including Amazon India, Lenovo.com and retail chains like Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Lenovo Tab V7: Specifications and features

The Tab V7 offers a 6.9-inch full-HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 81 percent screen-to-body-ratio. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform. The two variants come in different RAM and storage options. There is 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB model on offer. In addition, it also has an optional microSD slot of 128GB.

In terms of camera, the tablet offers a single 13-megapixel primary rear camera. The front is a 5-megapixel selfie lens for photos and video calling. Its front camera also supports bokeh effects. The Tab V7 is touted as a thin and light device. On papers, it is 7.89mm thin and weighs 195 grams. Lenovo has incorporated Dolby audio speakers for the loud sound output.

The big screen tablet also comes with a big 5,180mAh battery, which can offer up 10 hours with 4G VoLTE voice calling, local video playback and browsing time, and up to 30 hours of talk time. Lenovo says that the Tab V7 with Iris recognition technology can provide cashless and paperless services in various applications such as banking, eGovernance services such as passport, taxation, healthcare and education.