Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 are cheaper than the ThinkPad lineup but offer latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and business-grade security.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 3:04 PM IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 14

Lenovo has launched the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 as the newest addition to its business laptop. The ThinkBook range of laptops serve as a sub-brand aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. Despite being a business laptop, they differ from ThinkPad lineup in terms of design and appearance. The ThinkBook lineup basically borrows the design of IdeaPad lineup and pairs it with security seen on ThinkPad range.

Lenovo is the leader in India’s PC market. It has 37.7 percent share in the overall market and around 62.6 percent share in the commercial segment. With the ThinkBook lineup, the company wants to further expand its presence in the commercial space. In an interview with BGR India, Ashish Sikka, Director – Channel and SMB, Lenovo India, explained that the company has a 20 percent market share in the SMB retail segment. With a lineup aimed at these users, Sikka says Lenovo can expand its market share in the commercial space.

For Lenovo, the Think brand has always meant business and with ThinkBook, the brand is becoming agile. With modern workforce no longer confined to physical space and Gen Z opting for better looks, the ThinkBook seems to bridge the gap between V series and ThinkPad range. In terms of features, the ThinkBook 14 and 15 are available with latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. There is an option to configure them with up to six-core Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon 625 graphics. There is up to 24GB DDR4 RAM and option for up to 1TB PCIe SSD or up to 1TB 7200RPM HDD.

They support dual drive and Intel Optane. The ThinkBook lineup features metal unibody design with thin bezel surrounding the display. The 14-inch model has 80 percent screen-to-body ratio while the 15-inch model has 83-percent screen-to-body ratio. The IPS panel offers 250 nits of brightness, which should be fine for working indoors. Lenovo is promising up to 12 hours of battery life, which should appeal to remote and on the move workforce. They also come with a wide array of ports including USB Type-C, Hidden USB port and a RJ-45.

Since these are business laptop, security remains paramount here. The ThinkBook comes with fingerprint reader integrated with power button for secure boot. There is also a Lenovo ThinkShutter, which is a physical shutter for blocking the webcam when not in use. Lenovo Vantage scans the public WiFi network and advice users against connecting to insecure networks. The ThinkBook lineup is equipped with spill-resistant backlit keyboard with hotkeys for Skype. The 14-inch model starts at 1.5Kg while the 15-inch model starts at 1.8Kg. The ThinkBook lineup will go on sale starting first week of December and has a starting price of Rs 30,990.

