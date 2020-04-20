comscore Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24 | BGR India
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus features a secondary e-ink display that can take notes, display e-mails, your calendar, the weather and more.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

At CES 2020 in January, One of the eye-catching products was the Lenovo Thinkbook Plus. The dual-screen notebook featured a secondary e-ink screen to improve its resourcefulness. However, we now learn that the laptop is now on reservation in China via Jingdong (JD.com). The notebook now carries a 8,499 Yuan price tag (about Rs 91,700). The device will go on sale starting on April 24, 2020. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

The Lenovo Thinkbook Plus is a high-end notebook PC. It comes with a 10.8-inch secondary e-ink screen that is capable of a bunch of things. This includes displaying your calendar, the weather, e-mail, and other information. It also supports custom wallpapers that enhance the machine’s aesthetics. Also Read - Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled: Check full details

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus main display is a 13.3-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The screen supports a maximum brightness of 300 nits. There is also support for 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The laptop also comes with very thin bezels at just 5.5mm. Also Read - Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31 because of COVID-19

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus weighs 1.5kg and is thin at 17.4mm. Besides the secondary e-ink display, the Lenovo Thinkbook Plus also features a 2096-level pressure-sensitive stylus. Together, the e-ink display and the stylus function as a neat note-taker. Further, these notes can be synced with your Microsoft OneNote data.

For performance, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is equipped with a Core i5-10210U processor. This tops out at a high frequency of 4.2GHz. There is 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage on the machine. Moreover, there is also support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 for more efficient and stable connections.

Though meant as an office laptop with the rest of the ThinkBook line of products, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus will be a fun laptop too. How much the device will cost and more importantly, when will it see a launch in India is still up in the air due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which is currently on the rise in India. We’d still expect the product to stay under the Rs 1,00,000 mark when launched here.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 3:53 PM IST

