Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme now available in India; high-end model to cost Rs 3.02 Lakh

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme has come to India after its initial debut in Berlin last year at the IFA 2018. The most powerful ThinkPad devices ever by Lenovo has been listed on company’s official website at a starting price of Rs 1,97,491 (Rs 1.97 Lakh) and the top-end SKU will cost Rs 3,02,015 (Rs 3.02 Lakh). While you can purchase the starting two models right away, the top-end Core i7-powered ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 1TB SSD PCIe will start shipping next week from January 10.

With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, the company has blended the design of ThinkPad X1 Carbon with multimedia, gaming capabilities for consumers and enterprises into a single machine. As the name suggests, the clamshell laptop packs high-end Intel 8th generation Core i5/Core i7 CPUs with vPro. The Core i9 version of the laptop hasn’t been listed in India.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is 18.4mm thick and yet packs a GTX 1050Ti graphics as standard on all models. It also comes with a keyboard that offers 1.8mm key travel, which is similar to one found on the X1 Carbon. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and uses dual PCIe SSD storage. As with any ThinkPad laptop, the memory and SSD is not soldered, which makes it easily replaceable and upgradable for future.

The 15.6-inch 4K display on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme supports 10 bit colors and has 100 percent sRGB support. Lenovo has designed a dual-fan cooling system that uses hybrid cooling to regulate the heat dissipated by the processor.

Connectivity options of includes ThinkPad X1 Extreme include two USB 3.1 ports, two USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 3), a dual socket for headphones and microphones, an HDMI slot and a SD card reader. There is a standard webcam which uses ThinkShutter to physically block the camera. However, consumers can also configure it with Windows Hello camera for facial recognition. Other security features include a dedicated TPM chip, fingerprint sensor and smart card recognition.