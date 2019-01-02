comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme now available in India; high-end model to cost Rs 3.02 Lakh
News

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme now available in India; high-end model to cost Rs 3.02 Lakh

News

The two models of X1 Extreme can be purchased right away, but the the top-end SKU will start shipping next week from January 10.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme lead

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme has come to India after its initial debut in Berlin last year at the IFA 2018. The most powerful ThinkPad devices ever by Lenovo has been listed on company’s official website at a starting price of Rs 1,97,491 (Rs 1.97 Lakh) and the top-end SKU will cost Rs 3,02,015 (Rs 3.02 Lakh). While you can purchase the starting two models right away, the top-end Core i7-powered ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 1TB SSD PCIe will start shipping next week from January 10.

With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, the company has blended the design of ThinkPad X1 Carbon with multimedia, gaming capabilities for consumers and enterprises into a single machine. As the name suggests, the clamshell laptop packs high-end Intel 8th generation Core i5/Core i7 CPUs with vPro. The Core i9 version of the laptop hasn’t been listed in India.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme First Impressions: Performance and portability gets a new name at IFA 2018

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme First Impressions: Performance and portability gets a new name at IFA 2018

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is 18.4mm thick and yet packs a GTX 1050Ti graphics as standard on all models. It also comes with a keyboard that offers 1.8mm key travel, which is similar to one found on the X1 Carbon. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and uses dual PCIe SSD storage. As with any ThinkPad laptop, the memory and SSD is not soldered, which makes it easily replaceable and upgradable for future.

The 15.6-inch 4K display on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme supports 10 bit colors and has 100 percent sRGB support. Lenovo has designed a dual-fan cooling system that uses hybrid cooling to regulate the heat dissipated by the processor.

Watch Video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look

Connectivity options of includes ThinkPad X1 Extreme include two USB 3.1 ports, two USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 3), a dual socket for headphones and microphones, an HDMI slot and a SD card reader. There is a standard webcam which uses ThinkShutter to physically block the camera. However, consumers can also configure it with Windows Hello camera for facial recognition. Other security features include a dedicated TPM chip, fingerprint sensor and smart card recognition.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 4:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme now available in India; high-end model to cost Rs 3.02 Lakh

News

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme now available in India; high-end model to cost Rs 3.02 Lakh
Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Deals

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990
Motorola Moto G6 Plus getting Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Motorola Moto G6 Plus getting Android 9 Pie update in India
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India
Indian firm makes electronic chip to help curb call drop, facilitate 5G

News

Indian firm makes electronic chip to help curb call drop, facilitate 5G

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days सेल 7 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, U1 के नए कलर वेरिएंट के साथ एसेसरीज पर मिलेगी जबरदस्त डील

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia projector (Youth Edition), जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

गूगल Pixel 3 Lite और Pixel 3 XL Lite के लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा

फेसबुक ला रहा है ये फीचर, मोबाइल की बैटरी होगी कम खर्च

आसुस Zenfone 3 Ultra को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

News

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
News
E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report
Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

News

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

News

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again