Lenovo ThinkPad is arguably the best commercial laptop in the market right now. The ThinkPads are built like a tank and are made to last for several years. Their rigid construction and proven track record over 25 years has earned them a place at some of the most demanding workplace situations. However, buying a ThinkPad has not always been an easy experience. In 2019, Lenovo wants to fix that very ordeal with new ‘Made to Order’ option.

Lenovo ThinkPad Customization: All you need to know

The Chinese company is now offering option to customize and build your own Lenovo ThinkPad in India. The option is called “Build Your Own Laptop” on Lenovo’s website. It lets users customize various options in a wide range of laptops across ThinkPad range. If you grabbed a newspaper in the country recently then you would have already seen the front page ads for the new option. At the time of writing, Lenovo is offering option to customize ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen), ThinkPad E480, ThinkPad X1 Extreme, ThinkPad X380 Yoga, ThinkPad X280, ThinkPad X1 Yoga and ThinkPad L380 Yoga.

With customization, Lenovo will let ThinkPad customers configure their laptops. It will let them choose the amount of RAM, hard drive, screen resolution and even the keyboard. “Our state-of-the-art facility, using precision automation technology will deliver your customized ThinkPad, at your door,” the company said in one of its advertisements.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) starts with Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 14-inch Full HD panel. It is now available with option for up to Core i7-8650U and 14-inch WQHD display and 1TB SSD storage. Customers can also choose ThinkPad Keyboard with fingerprint reader, NFC and C-cover. The customization option, now available on ThinkPad, is similar to that offered by Apple in the US and other markets. Lenovo is not bringing anything game changing here but is catching up big time.

With Moore’s law failing, PC and laptop users are sticking with their device for longer than usual. An option to customize the devices at the time of purchase adds a lot of flexibility. Dell already offers an option to customize its XPS and Latitude series in India. With ThinkPad being the choice at number of enterprises in the country, the new option will appeal to Lenovo customers.