comscore Lenovo ThinkPads now available with customization in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India
News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo is now allowing its customers to customize ThinkPad models in India. The company allows users to select RAM, hard drive option, screen resolution, processor among other configuration.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 1:26 PM IST
Lenovo ThinkPad E480 lead

Lenovo ThinkPad is arguably the best commercial laptop in the market right now. The ThinkPads are built like a tank and are made to last for several years. Their rigid construction and proven track record over 25 years has earned them a place at some of the most demanding workplace situations. However, buying a ThinkPad has not always been an easy experience. In 2019, Lenovo wants to fix that very ordeal with new ‘Made to Order’ option.

Lenovo ThinkPad Customization: All you need to know

The Chinese company is now offering option to customize and build your own Lenovo ThinkPad in India. The option is called “Build Your Own Laptop” on Lenovo’s website. It lets users customize various options in a wide range of laptops across ThinkPad range. If you grabbed a newspaper in the country recently then you would have already seen the front page ads for the new option. At the time of writing, Lenovo is offering option to customize ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen), ThinkPad E480, ThinkPad X1 Extreme, ThinkPad X380 Yoga, ThinkPad X280, ThinkPad X1 Yoga and ThinkPad L380 Yoga.

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India in June 2019: Dell, HP, Asus and more

Also Read

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India in June 2019: Dell, HP, Asus and more

With customization, Lenovo will let ThinkPad customers configure their laptops. It will let them choose the amount of RAM, hard drive, screen resolution and even the keyboard. “Our state-of-the-art facility, using precision automation technology will deliver your customized ThinkPad, at your door,” the company said in one of its advertisements.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) starts with Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 14-inch Full HD panel. It is now available with option for up to Core i7-8650U and 14-inch WQHD display and 1TB SSD storage. Customers can also choose ThinkPad Keyboard with fingerprint reader, NFC and C-cover. The customization option, now available on ThinkPad, is similar to that offered by Apple in the US and other markets. Lenovo is not bringing anything game changing here but is catching up big time.

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 Review: Reliable and affordable business laptop

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 Review: Reliable and affordable business laptop

With Moore’s law failing, PC and laptop users are sticking with their device for longer than usual. An option to customize the devices at the time of purchase adds a lot of flexibility. Dell already offers an option to customize its XPS and Latitude series in India. With ThinkPad being the choice at number of enterprises in the country, the new option will appeal to Lenovo customers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite content update out
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574
thumb-img
Deals
Realme announces 'Real Leap Days' sale: Here are the details

Editor's Pick

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
News
LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Fortnite content update out

Gaming

Fortnite content update out

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival

Deals

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival

Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

Deals

Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India
Lenovo Z6 to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

News

Lenovo Z6 to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India

Top Products

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India
Motorola One Vision launched in India

News

Motorola One Vision launched in India
Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

Deals

Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

हिंदी समाचार

LG ने भारत में W10, W30 और W30 Pro को 8,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहा है Nokia 3.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy A90 Leaks: Galaxy A90 नहीं होगा Galaxy R सीरीज के तहत लॉन्च, सामनें आई एक नई लीक

Xiaomi Mi CC9 की रिटेल बॉक्स इमेज हुई लीक, पहले से ज्यादा कलरफुल हुआ बॉक्स

Nokia 2.2 Review : एंट्री सेगमेंट में जस्टिफाई करना मुश्किल

News

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
News
LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update

News

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked
BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

News

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349