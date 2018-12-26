Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features

Lenovo has launched a new set of wireless earphones in China. The Thinkplus Pods One earphones carry a price tag of RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,000). The Bluetooth 5.0-enabled earphones have been spotted listed on Lenovo Mall in China, according to GizmoChina.

The earphones are IPX5 rated, which means they are water and sweat resistant to some extent. It is also equipped with hooks, to ensure that the earbuds remain intact and secure in the ear while running or exercising. Lenovo has stuffed in a 100mAh battery inside the Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones, which is said to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. The earphones come in two color variants – black with red accents and red with black accents. Unfortunately, there is no information on its global availability.

Besides, Lenovo recently launched a mid-range Z5s smartphone at an event in Beijing. The company also launched the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with the brand new Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with a massive 12GB RAM. The Lenovo Z5s features a 6.3-inch LTPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, along with Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Android Oreo on top of ZUI 10. It is fueled by a 3,300mAh battery.

Optics wise, the device packs a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with a 6P lens, an 8-megapixel camera sensor, and a 5-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Lenovo Z5s comes with a starting price of RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,400) for the 6GB/64GB configuration, and RMB 1,898 (approximately Rs 19,500) for the 6GB/128GB configuration. It is already available via the company’s own online website.