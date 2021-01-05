Chinese electronics manufacturer Lenovo has launched its latest ‘ThinkStation P620’ which is the company’s new generation workstation computer starting at Rs 3,99,000 in the Indian market. Also Read - Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in Jan 2021

To put things into perspective, the 3.8GHz 8-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor Apple iMac costs 2,19,000 in the Indian market while the flagships iMac Pro comes in at Rs 4,64,900.

What does the ThinkStation P620 offer?

Customers who are interested in buying the desktop can configure the same by visiting Lenovo.com and simultaneously avail a three-year after-sales warranty bundled with upgradable warranty up to five years.

“With the ‘ThinkStation P620’, we aim to deliver a professional-grade solution that can be customized to the needs of the modern-day user, and get most of the complex jobs done faster. ‘ThinkStation P60’ is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, with up to 64 cores and up to 4.0 GHz,” said Stephen Sequeira, Director, Enterprise Business, Lenovo India.

Lenovo says that it has reimagined the traditional workstation and has fine-tuned it for people who demand more power from their machines. The ‘ThinkStation P620’ also comes with a fully customisable and scalable chassis.

ThinkStation P620 hardware

The company touts it as the first and only PCIe Gen 4 workstation that is available in the market today and it also offers support for up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphic cards, up to 20TB storage, and expandable memory up to 1TB to deliver high-speed performance.

In terms of graphics, the desktop boasts flexible GPU configurations, faster memory and offers quicker storage transfer speeds and 10 GB of built-in Ethernet. Lenovo is pushing this product into the market as the most versatile workstation ever created.

Apart from the power-packed specifications that it comes with, the ‘ThinkStation P620’ also supports the ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0 for real-time alerts, Lenovo ThinkShield customisable security platform, AMD Secure Processor to ensure data and application integrity, and AMD Memory Guard to enable full memory encryption to protect against advanced physical attacks.