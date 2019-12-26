comscore Lenovo Legion sub-brand to launch dedicated gaming phones | BGR India
Lenovo gaming phone to soon launch under Legion sub-brand

Smartphone brand Lenovo will enter the gaming smartphone industry with their upcoming Legion sub-brand

  • Published: December 26, 2019 3:56 PM IST
lenovo legion

With the rise of the dedicated gaming phone market, more brands are looking to explore the segment. Smartphone brand Lenovo is one brand about to jump into the dedicated-gaming train. The company has already launched a few gaming targeted smartphones in China. However, it will now be launching a smartphone under its Legion, its dedicated gaming sub-brand. This is similar to the Asus Republic Of Gamers (ROG) series. However, Legion’s first gaming smartphone or its details are yet to be revealed.

What we do know is that Lenovo has set up a new Weibo account targeted at gaming phones under the Legion brand. Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology owns the verified account. Until the first phone comes out, the account will likely be used for sharing news and teasers regarding the upcoming phone.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

However, the posts the page has already made suggest that a gaming phone is already in the making. Back in July, we heard that Lenovo was planning to make a Snapdragon-855 Plus powered phone. That device is yet to launch. Meanwhile, Lenovo was apparently also going to develop a Snapdragon 865-based device. We still haven’t heard more on the same. This could mean that the Legion phone that Lenovo is working on right now could be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

Other gaming phone brands in India

The Legion phone will face direct competition from other phones that are also targeted at gamers specifically. This includes the Asus ROG phones, the Xiaomi Black Shark phones, and the Nubia Red Magic devices. The Asus ROG Phone launched in 2018 was one of the first dedicated gaming phones in the country and its popularity sparked the making of the ROG phone II. The ROG Phone II is one of the fastest phones out there right now.

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Meanwhile Nubia has been delivering some decent gaming options, but the brand gained the most popularity when they launched the Nubia Red Magic 3S. The Red Magic 3S had a cooling fan inside the phone, akin to laptops. This was to keep the phone cool during prolonged gaming hours. The Xiaomi Black Shark devices are known for being fast and providing and extra module that can be attached to the bottom of the phone to turn it into a gamepad.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 3:56 PM IST

