comscore Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
News

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo's gaming phone as it is teased with slogan "Game On."

  • Published: February 18, 2020 2:48 PM IST
Lenovo gaming phone

Lenovo is soon expected to launch its first gaming smartphone later this year. A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo’s gaming phone as it is teased with slogan “Game On.” Interestingly, one of the teasers shows that this gaming phone will reach over 600,000 in AnTuTu.

Related Stories


If this turns out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone will achieve the highest yet score on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could arrive under the name Lenovo Legion, GSMArena reports. This device will compete with the likes of Razer, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, and ASUS ROG other gaming phones in the market.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

The upcoming Lenovo phone is expected to launch with 2020 specifications, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage. We also expect the device to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. Besides, Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Legion gaming phone.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is soon expected to make its debut in India, but with a different pricing model. The device might be a little costlier in India, as hinted by Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain. The Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will likely take place soon as a few months back Mi India teased the launch of the 108-megapixel camera phone. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020
Top Products
Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020
Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

News

Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

News

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

News

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25
Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android

News

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

अमेरिका के इस कदम से और भी बढ़ सकती हैं Huawei की मुश्किलें

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया दमदार स्पीकर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Power Bank आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant
News
Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant
Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

News

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi
Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

News

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed
Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

News

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors