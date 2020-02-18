Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Lenovo is soon expected to launch its first gaming smartphone later this year. A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo’s gaming phone as it is teased with slogan “Game On.” Interestingly, one of the teasers shows that this gaming phone will reach over 600,000 in AnTuTu.
If this turns out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone will achieve the highest yet score on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could arrive under the name Lenovo Legion, GSMArena reports. This device will compete with the likes of Razer, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, and ASUS ROG other gaming phones in the market.
Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review
The upcoming Lenovo phone is expected to launch with 2020 specifications, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage. We also expect the device to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. Besides, Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Legion gaming phone.