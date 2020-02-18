Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Lenovo is soon expected to launch its first gaming smartphone later this year. A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo’s gaming phone as it is teased with slogan “Game On.” Interestingly, one of the teasers shows that this gaming phone will reach over 600,000 in AnTuTu.

If this turns out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone will achieve the highest yet score on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could arrive under the name Lenovo Legion, GSMArena reports. This device will compete with the likes of Razer, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, and ASUS ROG other gaming phones in the market.

The upcoming Lenovo phone is expected to launch with 2020 specifications, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage. We also expect the device to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. Besides, Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Legion gaming phone.

Separately, Xiaomi recently launched Mi 10 phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset in China. The 5G device ships with a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display, as well as the latest Android 10 OS. It offers support for a 108-megapixel sensor as well as Wi-Fi 6. The brand revealed that its Mi 10 phone has scored 585,232 scores on Antutu. Xiaomi Mi 10 price starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is soon expected to make its debut in India, but with a different pricing model. The device might be a little costlier in India, as hinted by Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain. The Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will likely take place soon as a few months back Mi India teased the launch of the 108-megapixel camera phone. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel sensor.