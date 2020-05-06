comscore Lenovo to simplify ThinkPad product names in 2020 | BGR India
Lenovo to simplify ThinkPad product names in 2020 lineup, offer AMD processors and expand X1 lineup

Beyond the updated processor and incremental updates, the report also shared information including naming, new products, and more. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad 2020 lineup.

  Published: May 6, 2020 2:45 PM IST
Lenovo ThinkPad 2020 lineup leak

Chinese electronics giant Lenovo is gearing up for the launch of its ThinkPad lineup for 2020. The company has not revealed any details about the laptop lineup. However, a new report has surfaced online sharing some interesting aspects of the upcoming laptop series. Lenovo ThinkPad 2020 series will also feature the upcoming 10nm 11th generation Tiger Lake Intel processors. As per the report, the company is looking at October 2020 to launch the Tinger Lake-powered lineup in the market. Beyond the updated processor and incremental updates, the report also shared some information including naming, new products, and more. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad 2020 lineup. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, and side pop-up camera, surfaces online

Lenovo ThinkPad 2020 lineup leak; details

According to a report from the Chinese website ITHome, it looks like Lenovo will simplify the product names in the ThinkPad series. The report revealed that a PDF regarding the ThinkPad 2020 product lineup leaked providing details about the upcoming laptops. As part of the simplification, the Product names will adapt a more informative, short mix one alphabet and two numbers. For instance, the Lenovo ThinkPad T590 will turn into T15. Here the number “15” will outline the display side. The device set to launch this year will be called T15 Gen 1 to make things consumer-friendly. Some of the products will also come with an alphabet suffix such as “Lenovo ThinkPad PP15s”. Here the “s” suffix indicates the “Slim” variant of the ThinkPad P15. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook listed for pre-order by Best Buy: Check price, availability

This leak is in line with the new ThinkPad products that Lenovo launched back in February. As per the report, the company launched its new ThinkPad T14, T14s, T15, X13, and more in the market. In addition, the ThinkPad lineup was the first to adopt the AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro series in the market. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

In addition, the company is also planning to expand its existing ThinkPad X1 lineup with new products. As per NotebookCheck, these include the X1 Nano, Titanium, and Fold. The upcoming lineup will feature the first foldable PC along with a 12-inch Windows Detachable and a commercial ThinkPad Chromebook. Lenovo will also launch redesigned L Series while introducing Dolby Vision, improved OLED, and 4K screen options, Dolby audio, far-field microphones, Wi-Fi 6, and more across its lineup. The PDF also confirmed that Lenovo will launch multiple ThinkPad products with AMD Renoir processors starting from June 2020.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 2:45 PM IST

