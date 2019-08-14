Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

Market analyst firm CMR has just released its analysis of the tablet space in India for Q2, 2019. According to the report, it looks like Lenovo is on the top in terms of the market share. The report also notes that this comes even after the overall tablet market shrunk by 20 percent. CMR noted the decline while comparing the total number of devices in the market between Q2 2019 and Q2 2018.

Lenovo tablet market share details

The report also revealed that Lenovo Tab 4, Tab 8 and Tab 7 were at the top of the chart. These three tablets account about 70 percent of the total Lenovo tablets in the market. Kanika Jain responsible for Client Device Research in the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR issued a statement. Jain went on to add, “The tablet market continued to decline, with hardly any noticeable trends in replacements or upgrades. The new user addition is also minuscule due to the absence of any particular defining feature. Lenovo continued to lead in the quarter, on the back of a strong showing by its popular tablet models.”

Talking about other Tablet makers in the market, Samsung came on the second spot and iBall on the third spot. The report also noted that Lenovo experienced growth in the segment even without launching a new product in Q2. Talking about numbers, Lenovo accounts for 32 percent market share in the tablet segment. Samsung holds 17 percent, iBall accounts to about 15 percent and Apple has 14 percent market share.

It also stated that the iPad Mini-Series and the new Apple iPad Air helped Apple increase its market share and reach the 14 percent mark. The report also predicted that Samsung could increase its market share with the launch of its latest Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019. CMR added that the tablet segment is likely to register a healthy 11 percent growth this year as compared to 2018.