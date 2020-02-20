Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds launching in India

Chinese electronics giant Lenovo has just revealed that it is planning to launch its wireless earbuds in India. During the announcement, the company also shared some information about the specifications of the device. Taking a closer look, the Lenovo TWS H10 Pro earbuds will come with EQ technology. The company also revealed that the TWS H10 Pro is an upgraded version of the TWS that launched in 2019. In addition to the TWS H10 Pro, the company is also planning to launch multiple audio devices with EQ technology. EQ technology allows users to vary the frequency of songs according to requirements.

Lenovo TWS H10 Pro features, specifications, and pricing

TWS H10 Pro will allow users to switch between modes like “Pure Music” and “Extra Bass” with a button press. Here the earbuds will use EQ technology to differ the frequency of the song depending on the mode. In addition, it will also allow users to have two present equalizer frequencies on the same pair of earbuds. Lenovo highlighted that earlier this feature was only limited to “very high-end devices.” In addition, Lenovo also revealed the pricing of the earbuds along with more features. First up, let’s talk about the remaining features.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Look

The Lenovo TWS H10 Pro wireless earbuds will feature waterproofing along with stereo dual microphones. TWS H10 Pro will also offer a total battery backup of 48 hours playtime along with the charging case. This pair of earbuds also features Bluetooth v5.0 cor connectivity along with a 20 meters range.

Moving forward, Lenovo has also added a QCC3020 chipset on the TWS H10 Pro to power the device. This chipset supports higher quality Qualcomm aptX audio codec during playback. Now, talking about the price, the Lenovo TWS H10 Pro will be priced at just Rs 4,499. This will make it a competitive offering in the wireless earbuds market.