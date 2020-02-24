Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 launched with GeForce MX350

Lenovo Xiaoxin has launched a new laptop with 10th gen Intel Core processors in China. Called Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020, the laptop is a new offering that comes equipped with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. The laptop seems to be among the first to use NVIDIA’s new entry-level mobile graphics card for laptops. The graphics processor is based on the same CGP107 chip with 640 shades as the GeForce GTX 1050 for mainstream laptops.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2020: Price and Specifications

On Lenovo‘s website, the Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 is listed in two specifications. The model with 10th gen Intel Core i5 is listed for RMB 5,099 (around Rs 52,100) while the Core i7 model is listed for RMB 5,899 (around Rs 60,300). The price is after a discount of RMB 600 on both the models. The difference between two models seems limited to their processor. In terms of specifications, these laptops are equipped with a 14-inch Full HD display. Lenovo claims it covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and supports DC dimming as well.

It claims to use an anti-glare display with a physical shutter at the top to disable the webcam. The base model is equipped with Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor. You can also get the model with Core i7-1065G7 processor. There is 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage. The real deal here is the inclusion of NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU, which is 20 percent faster than MX250. It could be useful for lightweight photo editing works but might not be suited for gaming.

The specifications listed shows 56.5Whr battery rated for up to 12 hours of use. It includes keyboard shortcuts to switch between various models like energy saving, intelligent and performance modes. The laptop weighs 1.39kg and is 16.9mm thick. The white backlit keyboard deck as fingerprint sensor integrated with the power key. In terms of ports, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1, a full size SD card reader, a USB Type-C port, a HDMI port and a headphone jack.

The listing also reveals that the laptop will go on sale from February 27 in China. In terms of price, the Xiaoxin Air 14 2020 seems like great value for money. It undercuts more expensive models like the ThinkPad series from Lenovo. The specifications even suggest the laptop is aimed directly at the consumers like school students. The laptop is not expected to make its way beyond its home market. However, we might see some of these elements trickle down to Ideapad or ThinkBook lineup in India.