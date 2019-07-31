Lenovo has launched a new Yoga S940 premium laptop and a Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop. While the starting price for the new flagship “Yoga S940” laptop is Rs 1,39,990, the all-in-one desktop is priced at Rs 1,69,990. The latter offers support for digital pen input on its 27-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision. Additionally, the Chinese company has also launched new IdeaPad S540, IdeaPad S340, and IdeaPad S145 laptops.

The Chinese company has unveiled the IdeaPad S540 in two versions, including 14-inch and 15-inch. The device is powered by up to Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor. Lenovo’s IdeaPad S340 laptop has also been launched with Intel 8th Gen Core i7 processor. This device comes in 14-inch and 15-inch models in the country.

“The pace of disruption in the smartphone market is raising the bar for innovation in the PC segment and consumers are demanding similar features in all their devices, including laptops. Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with smart features like facial unlock and voice assistant makes Yoga S940 the smartest ultra-slim laptop yet. “Lenovo’s ‘Yoga S940’ is designed for the power users who value security and privacy, alongside a more convenient, personalized and immersive experience,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo said.

The Yoga S940 is the world’s first laptop with ‘Contour Glass’ that wraps around its bezels, thus reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design. With its 4K HDR display, up to 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System with smart audio amplifiers, users can enjoy a cinematic-like quality experience.

Weighing 1.2kg and 12.2mm thin and up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the portable Yoga S940 comes with Windows 10, up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Talking about the Yoga A940, the 27-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display offers support for Dolby Vision. The device comes with a rotating hinge as well which enables tilting of the display. This should help users while drawing, sketching, or annotating with a digital pen. Furthermore, the Yoga A940 AIO also packs Lenovo Precision Dial.

– With inputs from IANS