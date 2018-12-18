comscore
  Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM launched: Price, specifications
Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Lenovo Z5 Pro will be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 and 12GB of RAM to go on sale.

  Published: December 18, 2018 3:04 PM IST
Source: GizmoChina

After teasing the device for several weeks now, Lenovo has officially launched the Z5s smartphone in China. While the Lenovo Z5s has arrived as another mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 710 SoC, the company also revealed its flagship smartphone. Called Lenovo Z5 Pro, the smartphone is the first device to be introduced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The new Lenovo Z5 Pro is the same as the Lenovo Z5 Pro powered by Snapdragon 710, that was launched in November. This time around, Lenovo has updated the device with a powerful SoC, more RAM, and storage. With the new Z5 Pro, Lenovo is trying to beat everyone to market with the first Snapdragon 855 smartphone but its pricing and memory configuration is hat will appeal to most consumers.

Lenovo Z5 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Lenovo has confirmed that the new Z5 Pro will be available for pre-order from January 1, 2019 at 10:00AM local time in China. The official sales for the smartphone are expected to begin from January 24. If Lenovo does deliver on this time then the Z5 Pro will beat Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and rumored OnePlus 7 and Xiaomi Mi 9 to be the first Snapdragon 855 equipped smartphone available for purchase. In terms of pricing, the Lenovo Z5 Pro starts at RMB 2,698 (around Rs 27,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at RMB 2,998 (around Rs 30,800) while the 256GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,998 (around Rs 41,100). The top shelf model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage is priced at RMB 4,398 (around Rs 45,200), which would seem small amount for the specifications.

Lenovo Z5 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Z5 Pro is the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Lenovo is touting its performance by showing Antutu benchmark scores. The smartphone has reportedly scored 386,480, which is more than the scores of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset. It is also much higher than the Snapdragon 845 equipped OnePlus 6T, which has a score of 296,327.

At the top of the table is the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and runs ZUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. For imaging, there is dual rear camera system with a combination of 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor and 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor. At the front, there is a dual-camera setup as well with a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The Lenovo Z5 Pro sports an unique design with red colored frame and black carbon fiber textured rear. While it is not branded Ferrari Superfast, as rumored before, it does inherit DNA of a supercar. With Lenovo Z5 Pro, Lenovo is trying to compete with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 10GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by a 3,350mAh battery, and we will need to see how it performs with demanding processor and plenty of memory under the hood.

  Published Date: December 18, 2018 3:04 PM IST

