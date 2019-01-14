Lenovo Z5 Pro GT launch postponed to January 29: Report

Back in December last year, Lenovo officially announced its Z5 Pro GT smartphone in China. The top-of-the-line smartphone is a spruced-up variant of Lenovo’s flagship Z5 Pro, which the company had launched a month prior. At the launch, Lenovo had said that the Z5 Pro GT would be available for purchase starting January 24. However, it seems that prospective customers will have to wait a little more to get their hands on the new smartphone.

The release of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is said to have been pushed a few days, and the smartphone will now be available starting January 29, Gizmochina reports. The information comes courtesy of a conversation with customer support of JD.com, a major Chinese e-commerce platform. During the launch of the Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo had said that pre-orders for the smartphone would commence from January 15. However, there’s no information as to whether that’s still the case, or the pre-order date has been changed as well. Also, Lenovo is yet to issue a statement regarding the new release date.

A flagship through and through, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is set to power majority of Android flagships this year. The top-tier configuration of the smartphone comes with an overkill 12GB of RAM, making it the first smartphone to have that much amount of memory.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a 6.39-inch Full-HD display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The software aboard is Android 8.1 Oreo, with ZUI 10 overlay running on top.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

For imaging, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor. Housed in the smartphone’s mechanical slider, the front-facing camera system is also a dual-lens one, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. A 3,350mAh battery backs up the whole package.