Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Lenovo's VP Chang Cheng announced about Z5 Pro GT pre-sale on Weibo

  • Published: January 22, 2019 9:44 AM IST
lenovo-z5-pro-gt

Image Credit: Gizmochina

Lenovo has officially started taking pre-orders of the G5 Pro GT in China starting January 22. In December, Lenovo officially announced its Z5 Pro GT smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in China. At the launch, Lenovo had said that the Z5 Pro GT would be available for purchase starting January 24, but later it reportedly got delayed to January 29.

Lenovo’s VP Chang Cheng announced about Z5 Pro GT pre-sale on Weibo (via GizmoChina). The device will sell for RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 27,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lenovo hasn’t disclosed the official sale date as yet, neither there is any information on the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Last time around, Lenovo had said that pre-orders for the smartphone would commence from January 15, but it eventually got delayed.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT: specifications and features

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is set to power majority of Android flagships this year. It comes with a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The software aboard is Android 8.1 Oreo, with ZUI 10 overlay running on top.

Watch Video: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

For imaging, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor. Housed in the smartphone’s mechanical slider, the front-facing camera system is also a dual-lens one, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. A 3,350mAh battery backs up the whole package.

