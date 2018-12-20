Lenovo Z5 Pro GT more powerful than Huawei Mate 20, Apple iPhone XS, benchmarks suggest

Earlier this week, Lenovo officially launched its Z5 Pro GT smartphone. A flagship through and through, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is near-identical to Lenovo Z5 Pro (which the company unveiled last month) in terms of design, complete with a slider mechanism and an almost bezel-less display. However, things are completely different when it comes to the spec sheet.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm’s newest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855. If that doesn’t sound impressive enough, it’s also the first smartphone to come with an absolutely overkill 12GB of RAM (for the top-of-the-line variant). This hardware makes the Z5 Pro GT the most-powerful smartphone currently available out there, and the latest benchmark scores seem to back up that fact as well.

As reported by Phandroid, during the Z5 Pro GT’s unveiling, Lenovo revealed that the smartphone got a score of 368,480 on AnTuTu. Interestingly, this score is better than Apple’s iPhone XS and Huawei’s Mate 20, which scored 356,501 and 309,425 respectively. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, with a Snapdragon 845 under the hood could only manage a score of 296,327 on the same benchmarking platform.

Talking about other specs, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features a 6.39-inch Full-HD display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, with ZUI overlay baked on top.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

For imaging duties, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel unit and a 24-megapixel unit. Housed in the mechanical slider, the front-facing camera system is also a dual-lens one, and comes with a 16-megapixel module and an 8-megapixel module. The smartphone is backed by a 3,350mAh battery.