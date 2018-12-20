comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Z5 Pro GT more powerful than Huawei Mate 20, Apple iPhone XS, benchmarks suggest
News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT more powerful than Huawei Mate 20, Apple iPhone XS, benchmarks suggest

News

Lenovo's flagship smartphone features Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 855 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 10:28 AM IST
lenovo-z5-pro-gt

Image Credit: Gizmochina

Earlier this week, Lenovo officially launched its Z5 Pro GT smartphone. A flagship through and through, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is near-identical to Lenovo Z5 Pro (which the company unveiled last month) in terms of design, complete with a slider mechanism and an almost bezel-less display. However, things are completely different when it comes to the spec sheet.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm’s newest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855. If that doesn’t sound impressive enough, it’s also the first smartphone to come with an absolutely overkill 12GB of RAM (for the top-of-the-line variant). This hardware makes the Z5 Pro GT the most-powerful smartphone currently available out there, and the latest benchmark scores seem to back up that fact as well.

As reported by Phandroid, during the Z5 Pro GT’s unveiling, Lenovo revealed that the smartphone got a score of 368,480 on AnTuTu. Interestingly, this score is better than Apple’s iPhone XS and Huawei’s Mate 20, which scored 356,501 and 309,425 respectively. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, with a Snapdragon 845 under the hood could only manage a score of 296,327 on the same benchmarking platform.

Lenovo Z5s with waterdrop notch, triple cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Lenovo Z5s with waterdrop notch, triple cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

Talking about other specs, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features a 6.39-inch Full-HD display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, with ZUI overlay baked on top.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

For imaging duties, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel unit and a 24-megapixel unit. Housed in the mechanical slider, the front-facing camera system is also a dual-lens one, and comes with a 16-megapixel module and an 8-megapixel module. The smartphone is backed by a 3,350mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Lenovo Z5 Pro

Lenovo Z5 Pro
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
Dual 24MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
thumb-img
News
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online
thumb-img
News
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

News

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online
Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today
Oppo A83, Oppo F9, and Oppo F9 Pro get price cuts

Deals

Oppo A83, Oppo F9, and Oppo F9 Pro get price cuts
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall

News

Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall

हिंदी समाचार

Asus F570 गेमिंग लैपटॉप और VivoBook 15 (X505) अल्ट्रा पोर्टेबल लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च

डीटल के मोबाइल और एक्सेसरीज ऑफलाइन बेचने के लिए B2BAdda ने स्पार हाइपरमार्केट के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

हाइक ने क्रिसमस और नए साल को मनाने के लिए पेश किए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स

शाओमी Redmi Pro 2, 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और Snapdragon 675 के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

आसुस जेनफोन 5 के लिए एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई हुआ उपलब्ध, एेसे करें डाउनलोड और इंस्टॉल

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

News

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

News

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report