Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench, reveals the performance of Snapdragon 855

Lenovo launched its flagship Z5 Pro GT powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform alongside the launch of Lenovo Z5s last month in China. The smartphone is same as the Z5 Pro launched previously by the company in November but brings with it an updated chipset, RAM and storage. Last month, Lenovo revealed the specifications, features, price and release date. Now, the smartphone has appeared in a Geekbench listing, where it reveals the might of Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone with model number L78032 from Lenovo, which is the Z5 Pro GT, comes with 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In terms of score, the smartphone has achieved a score of 3,284 in single-core test and 10,237 in multi-core test. It is important to note that these scores are based on the prototype devices and the final scores might be different when the device becomes officially available in the market. At the time of launch, Lenovo had claimed that the smartphone leads on Antutu benchmark of 3,68,480. On the benchmarking result, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is being placed at the top of the Antutu list of smartphones.

Now, the score for the device has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform as well. To recall, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It features a 24-megapixel camera with Sony IMX576 sensor coupled with 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor on the back. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie shooter.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The base model of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is priced at RMB 2,698 (around Rs 27,850) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs RMB 2,998 (around Rs 31,000) while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at RMB 3,998 (around Rs 41250). The top end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage has a retail price of RMB 4398 (around Rs 45,400) and the smartphone will go on sale starting January 24 in China.