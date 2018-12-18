Lenovo Z5s to launch today: Everything we know so far

Having launched the slider-toting Z5 Pro last month, Lenovo is all set to add another smartphone to its mobile portfolio. The company has an event scheduled in China today, where it’ll be unveiling the much-rumored Lenovo Z5s.

The upcoming Z5s has been a part of the rumor mill for quite some time now. Dozens of leaks and speculations over the past few weeks have given us a fair idea of what to expect from Lenovo’s soon-to-be-launched smartphone. In case you’re out-of-the-loop, here’s a recap of everything we know so far about Lenovo Z5s.

Lenovo Z5s: Design, Display and Camera

Recently, Lenovo shared a teaser image of the Z5s via its Weibo account, highlighting the smartphone’s gradient-style color scheme. In addition to the color, the image also confirmed that Lenovo Z5s would come with a triple-lens camera system at the back. The setup comprises of two lenses enclosed in a vertical pill-shaped module, and the third lens just below that. It’s a design similar to that used by Huawei’s P20 Pro. With the Z5s, Lenovo will become the latest Android OEM to have a smartphone with three lenses on the back. However, details are scarce about the specifics of the rear camera system.

The front panel of Lenovo Z5s will likely be equally interesting. The smartphone has been rumored to come with a hole punched into the display, underneath which the selfie lens will be placed. We already have Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4 with those displays, and Lenovo Z5s will become the newest smartphone to follow what is set to become the next big trend in smartphone design.

Watch: Honor View 20 First Look

Lenovo Z5s rumored specifications and features

While not everything is known about Lenovo Z5s’ hardware, we have some idea about the smartphone’s key specifications. Recently, information surfaced on Weibo that the Z5s could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie (with ZUI baked on top) out of the box. The chipset will likely be paired with an astounding 10GB of RAM and (at least) 128GB of internal storage. There have been rumors that the smartphone will even have a special ‘Ferrari Superfast’ edition, which will pack an insane 12GB of RAM. A 3,210mAh battery is also expected.