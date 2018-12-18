Lenovo Z5s with waterdrop notch, triple cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

As expected, Lenovo has today launched its Z5s smartphone in China. But unlike what had been widely rumored, the new smartphone doesn’t come with a punch-hole display. Instead, it features a rather standard waterdrop notch. Read on to find out everything about the new Lenovo Z5s.

Lenovo Z5s prices, availability

The Lenovo Z5s has been launched in three variants differentiated on the basis of memory. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400). The mid-variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,500). Lastly, the top variant, with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, is priced at RMB 1,898 (approximately Rs 19,500).

Buyers will be able to choose from color options like grey, Honey Orange, and Titanium Crystal Blue. As per FoneArena, the new device is going up for pre-orders starting today, and will be going on sale in China starting December 24.

Lenovo Z5s specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the triple-camera setup at the back is clearly the highlight. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel telephoto lens for 2X zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with an impressive 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Apart from the triple cameras, there’s also a 16-megapixel selfie camera hidden in the waterdrop notch at the front. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,300mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

Watch: Lenovo K8 Note Review

The device also comes with a P2i splash-resistant coating that protects it from accidental water spills. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android Pie-based ZUI 10.